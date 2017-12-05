VIDEO: In gravity-defying feat, this girl nails the viral ‘Invisible Box’ challenge! (Others fall trying)

Have you taken the Invisible Box challenge, yet? (Source: Ariel/Twitter) Have you taken the Invisible Box challenge, yet? (Source: Ariel/Twitter)

Trends sweeping over social media is not a new phenomenon. Challenges such as Planking, The Harlem Shake, Ice Bucket Challenge, Mannequin Challenge, among others, have been quite a rage on the Internet, with people enthusiastically participating in them. Now a new challenge – the Invisible Box – has become a viral sensation.

In this, the participant pretends to keep a box in front of them on the floor and then pats the imaginary top in order to create an illusion of a solid object. Then they later raise a foot, pretending to step on the imaginary box before them and then hop their other leg to land on the side, while keeping the foot, that was raised mid-air, suspended. Several people are trying this and recently a high school cheer leader – identified as Ariel – accepted this challenge and left people on social media stunned.

She uploaded the video on December 3 and, it has, since then, left people on Twitter impressed and amazed. While one user wrote, I’ve watched this about 20 times in a row and I still don’t understand ?? like, how??” another wrote, “I’ve been watching for at least 3 minutes straight which is similar to “All day” in our ADD society.” Some users accepted the challenge and uploaded videos of the same.

Watch her nail the challenge.

Here are others trying the Invisible Box, though, with not as much success or finesse.

Much older. Much heavier. Much shorter box. First try. Maybe not… terrible? Lol pic.twitter.com/XkfQRegZZS — Will Presti (@WillPresti) December 3, 2017

Learning How To Do The Invisible Box Challenge #InvisibleBoxChallenge pic.twitter.com/aWHfIZ9MkF — Thomas Petrou (@PetrouTv) December 5, 2017

When you’re trying to do the Invisible Box Challenge but your box falls over pic.twitter.com/yMBboFZVEe — SLICK™ (@_CjWilliams6) December 5, 2017

Sam the Internet’s Invisible Box Challenge… pic.twitter.com/xJrkgJlqve — Rita Ballou (@rawhidevelvet) December 5, 2017

My attempt at the Invisible Box Challenge… pic.twitter.com/JcO0hDhxxx — Rita Ballou (@rawhidevelvet) December 5, 2017

5-year-old invisible box challenge accepted pic.twitter.com/a00dW4vepd — Caleb Gardner (@calebgardner) December 5, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd