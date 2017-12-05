VIDEO: In gravity-defying feat, this girl nails the viral ‘Invisible Box’ challenge! (Others fall trying)

Trends sweeping over social media is not a new phenomenon. Challenges such as Planking, The Harlem Shake, Ice Bucket Challenge, Mannequin Challenge, among others, have been quite a rage on the Internet, with people enthusiastically participating in them. Now a new challenge – the Invisible Box – has become a viral sensation.
In this, the participant pretends to keep a box in front of them on the floor and then pats the imaginary top in order to create an illusion of a solid object. Then they later raise a foot, pretending to step on the imaginary box before them and then hop their other leg to land on the side, while keeping the foot, that was raised mid-air, suspended. Several people are trying this and recently a high school cheer leader – identified as Ariel – accepted this challenge and left people on social media stunned.
She uploaded the video on December 3 and, it has, since then, left people on Twitter impressed and amazed. While one user wrote, I’ve watched this about 20 times in a row and I still don’t understand ?? like, how??” another wrote, “I’ve been watching for at least 3 minutes straight which is similar to “All day” in our ADD society.” Some users accepted the challenge and uploaded videos of the same.
challenge accepted pic.twitter.com/QQ1JWbkXx0
— ariel (@arielo1220) December 2, 2017
Here are others trying the Invisible Box, though, with not as much success or finesse.
Gang pic.twitter.com/YwiLaALW34
— cracky raps (@crackyraps) December 3, 2017
Much older. Much heavier. Much shorter box. First try. Maybe not… terrible? Lol pic.twitter.com/XkfQRegZZS
— Will Presti (@WillPresti) December 3, 2017
#TuesdayThoughts “Don’t just think outside the box, rather, OVER the invisible box! #InvisibleBoxChallenge @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/HRAbCJzZSl
— Sandra Shaw (@wpbf_sandra) December 5, 2017
Learning How To Do The Invisible Box Challenge #InvisibleBoxChallenge pic.twitter.com/aWHfIZ9MkF
— Thomas Petrou (@PetrouTv) December 5, 2017
When you’re trying to do the Invisible Box Challenge but your box falls over pic.twitter.com/yMBboFZVEe
— SLICK™ (@_CjWilliams6) December 5, 2017
#InvisibleBoxChallenge with @patwalkerwx #invisiblebox pic.twitter.com/GVaMISHfHW
— Natalie Walters (@NatWaltersWX) December 5, 2017
Sam the Internet’s Invisible Box Challenge… pic.twitter.com/xJrkgJlqve
— Rita Ballou (@rawhidevelvet) December 5, 2017
My attempt at the Invisible Box Challenge… pic.twitter.com/JcO0hDhxxx
— Rita Ballou (@rawhidevelvet) December 5, 2017
5-year-old invisible box challenge accepted pic.twitter.com/a00dW4vepd
— Caleb Gardner (@calebgardner) December 5, 2017
WATCH: @dylandreyernbc, @jennabushhager, @savannahguthrie, @hodakotb and @alroker try the invisible box challenge! #WhatsTrendingTODAY pic.twitter.com/H0RmRoJMcO
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 5, 2017
