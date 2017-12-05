Top Stories

VIDEO: In gravity-defying feat, this girl nails the viral ‘Invisible Box’ challenge! (Others fall trying)

A high school cheerleader accepted the Invisible Box challenge and left people on social media stunned. She uploaded the video on December 3 and, it has, since then, left people on Twitter amazed, while others continue to fall over trying to accomplish the feat.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 5, 2017 9:02 pm
social media trends, invisible box challenge, people taking invisible box challenge, girl taking invisible box challenge, indian express, indian express news Have you taken the Invisible Box challenge, yet? (Source: Ariel/Twitter)
Trends sweeping over social media is not a new phenomenon. Challenges such as Planking, The Harlem Shake, Ice Bucket Challenge, Mannequin Challenge, among others, have been quite a rage on the Internet, with people enthusiastically participating in them. Now a new challenge – the Invisible Box – has become a viral sensation.

In this, the participant pretends to keep a box in front of them on the floor and then pats the imaginary top in order to create an illusion of a solid object. Then they later raise a foot, pretending to step on the imaginary box before them and then hop their other leg to land on the side, while keeping the foot, that was raised mid-air, suspended. Several people are trying this and recently a high school cheer leader – identified as Ariel – accepted this challenge and left people on social media stunned.

She uploaded the video on December 3 and, it has, since then, left people on Twitter impressed and amazed. While one user wrote, I’ve watched this about 20 times in a row and I still don’t understand ?? like, how??” another wrote, “I’ve been watching for at least 3 minutes straight which is similar to “All day” in our ADD society.” Some users accepted the challenge and uploaded videos of the same.

Watch her nail the challenge.

Here are others trying the Invisible Box, though, with not as much success or finesse.

 

 

