Video: These tiger cubs BFFs will steal your heart with their cuteness

A lovely video by San Diego Zoo authority is going viral.

Authorities in San Diego Zoo Safari Park had rescued a Bengal tiger cub who was being smuggled into the United States from Mexico in August. And now the baby cub has a new best friend, a Sumatran tiger cub who was rejected by his mom and adopted by the San Diego Zoo authority.

According to USA Today reports, the incident took place on August 23, 2017 when Customs and Border Protection officials intercepted and inspected a car at the Otay Mesa port of entry. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a small tiger cub lying on the floor.

The man who was behind this illegal act was named Luis Eudoro Valencia who holds a United States citizenship. The man who was eventually arrested admitted of purchasing the baby tiger for $300 in Tijuana, Mexico.

The San Diego Zoo released an adorable video of the cub. Moreover, now they have two little tiger babies – a Bengal tiger and a Sumatran tiger – and the videos are real heart-stealer.

Watch the video here.

The 9-week-old Sumatran tiger cub and the 7-week-old Bengal tiger cub are now adorable BFFs. On Facebook, their video has been viewed more than 9 lakh times.

“A 9-week-old Sumatran tiger cub greeted an approximately 7-week-old Bengal tiger cub at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s Ione and Paul Harter Animal Care Center on 11, September 2017. The Sumatran tiger cub arrived from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C. and was introduced to the Bengal tiger cub, currently residing at the Safari Park”, said an official statement of San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

