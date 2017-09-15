Video: These elusive white giraffes, spotted in Kenya, will leave you amazed

These white beauties are going viral and yes its real! (Source: Hirola Conservation Program/YouTube) These white beauties are going viral and yes its real! (Source: Hirola Conservation Program/YouTube)

A pair of elusive white giraffes has been found in wild forests of Kenya. Villagers near the forest alerted rangers of Hirola Conservation Program that the mother and calf were walking together near the Ishaqbini Hirola Conservation in Garrisa in June 2017. The organisation took a video of these rare species and published it on YouTube in August. However, the video went viral this week and has accumulated more than 360,525 views on YouTube.

“White giraffe sightings or leucistic giraffe as they are better known have become more frequent and common nowadays. In fact, the only two known sightings have been made in Kenya and Tanzania. The very first reports of a white giraffe in the wild were reported in January 2016 in Tarangire National park, Tanzania; a second sighting was again reported in March 2016 in Ishaqbini conservancy, Garissa county, Kenya”, wrote the HCP in an August blog post.

The giraffes are found to have a genetic condition called Leucism which reduces their ability to produce pigments in their body. The condition may still show some outlines of the animals’ original patterns, which is why some spots may still be visible.

“This is new to us,” said Bashir one of the community rangers who alerted the Hirola Conservation when they sighted the white giraffe. “I remember when I was a kid, we never saw them” he added. “It must be very recent and we are not sure what is causing it,” he said.

