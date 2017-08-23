VIDEO: Teen DANCES to MACARENA on the road in SAUDI ARABIA! Gets arrested

‘Jeddah boy dancing in the middle of Tahlia Street is the hero we need’, read the tweet along with the video. (Source: @ahmed/Twitter) ‘Jeddah boy dancing in the middle of Tahlia Street is the hero we need’, read the tweet along with the video. (Source: @ahmed/Twitter)

The video of a 14-year-old boy dancing to the 1990s’ popular song Macarena at a street crossing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has gone viral. Following the video taking the Internet by storm, the kid was arrested by the Saudi Arabian police for “improper public behaviour” and is under questioning. The identity of the teenager, who was wearing a striped T-shirt and shorts as he grooved to the music by Spanish artist Los Del Río, has not been disclosed, and it’s not clear whether the kid would be charged formally by the public prosecutor, says a BBC report.

In the 45-second video, the teenager is seen disrupting traffic while dancing to the hit ’90s song, with a row of cars standing in front of him. The kid, though, did not seem to have a care in the world and danced through quite delightfully.

Posted on Twitter with the caption, “Jeddah boy dancing in the middle of Tahlia Street is the hero we need”, the video had been retweeted over 2,000 times and favourited over 3,000 times, at the time of writing.

Interestingly, the comments under the video have been quite censorious towards the boy, while some did applaud the abandonment with which he is dancing. “Nothing wrong with a teenager having fun! Better this than being used by a terrorist organisation for other things!” replied one user.

This is not the first incident of someone being arrested for dancing in the conservative country. Earlier this month, a singer was arrested for ‘dabbing’ during an on-stage performance. The dance had reportedly been banned by the National Committee for Drug Control on the ground that it encouraged drug abuse.

