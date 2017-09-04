VIDEO: This man’s Twitter thread on paranormal activity at his house is spooky as hell

The good news is, the ghost is yet to get toAdam Ellis, but the ‘not-so-happy’ bit is that he is far from getting a respite anytime soon, or so he claims on Twitter. (Source: Adam Ellis/Twitter) The good news is, the ghost is yet to get toAdam Ellis, but the ‘not-so-happy’ bit is that he is far from getting a respite anytime soon, or so he claims on Twitter. (Source: Adam Ellis/Twitter)

Remember Adam Ellis, whose exhaustive Twitter thread on how he was being ‘haunted’ by the spirit of a little boy with a ‘mishappened’ head went viral? Well, the good news is, the ghost is yet to get to Ellis. But the ‘not-so-happy’ bit is that he is far from getting a respite anytime soon, he claimed on Twitter. After his Twitter thread sent shivers down the spine of many on the micro-blogging site, Ellis is back again, this time with screenshots of phone calls he received from a ‘No Caller ID’ and videos that he has furnished on Twitter as proof of the paranormal activity in and around his place.

On August 26, Ellis posted a screenshot of the phone calls he had received from the ID in the past week, of which one he answered on the day before he posted it on the Internet. He took the call, assuming it to be a telemarketer, and instead all he heard was “a peculiar electrical static sound” which was followed by deathly silence and a “small voice whispering ‘hello'”. He freaked out and cut the call.

Read his tweets here.

Shortly after the usual cat stuff, around 10:30 or so, I start getting phone calls from an unmarked number. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

My entire call history for the past week looks like this. You’ll notice that I answered once, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/nozoMffWHs — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

Since this has been happening for days on end, I thought it might be an automated telemarketer or something. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

Usually if it’s an automated thing, if you answer once, they quit calling. So I picked up. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

Instead, what I heard on the other end was a peculiar electrical static sound, very similar the the static my sleep app picks up at night. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

I kept listening. I heard what I thought was breathing, but it was so faint I can’t be sure. My heart was racing, so it was hard to hear. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

Then, just as I was about to hang up, I heard a very small voice whisper, “hello.” — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

Ellis then wrote that he bought a pet monitoring camera that connected automatically to the WiFi at his place. He wanted to keep a check on his cats while he went to Japan trying to get some relief from all the paranormal tension. He wrote that he would get an alert each time there was a movement. And then … the inevitable happened. He got alerts of two absolutely eerie seeming movements in his living room.

Brace yourselves and go through his tweets here.

Anyway, last week I bough a pet monitoring camera so I can keep an eye on the cats while I’m overseas. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

It’s basically a nanny cam that connects to the wifi, so you can check in whenever you want. It runs 24/7. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

My phone pinged periodically through the evening, alerting me to the cats running around and playing. Normal stuff. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

Then, around 11, it alerted me again that it detected motion, but when I checked the feed of my apartment, I didn’t see anything. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

I knew it couldn’t be the wind, because I haven’t had the windows open at all this summer (I have AC and like to keep it chilly). — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

About half an hour later, I got another motion alert. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

Here’s the feed of that alert. pic.twitter.com/6FHmUyIRBx — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

Wait, wtf. Someone just pointed out that one of the blue chair in the background disappears in the second video. pic.twitter.com/mhlslwwzlV — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017

So, if you look at the bottom of the bookcase, a black mass moves from left to right shortly after the shell drops… pic.twitter.com/5qnh09vli9 — Vince Ruda (@vinceruda) August 29, 2017

Well, here’s hoping that Ellis stops probing the spirit and moves out soon! Why hasn’t he done that already, really?!

