Video showing crab wielding knife goes viral; marine biologist claims there’s more to it

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 29, 2018 7:36 pm
knife wielding crab, crab holding knife video viral, crab pointing knife to camera video viral, crab showing knife to camera true story, crab pointing knife to camera story viral video, Indian Express, Indian Express News This video of a crab wielding a knife has gone viral for an even more unusual reason than what meets the eye. (Source: Comandante pesquisa/YouTube)
One of the latest videos to have caught the attention of Netizens across the world is that of a crab wielding a knife and pointing it towards the person holding a camera in one hand and an even bigger knife in the other. The clip shows the sea animal scuttling inside the basin as it tries to protect itself, and naturally so, from the human pointing the bigger knife. The video, however, has elicited mixed response on social media, wherein a lot of people have called the act in the video nothing less than animal abuse. In fact, talking to IFLScience, a marine biologist Molly Zaleski is even sure that the knife was put in its claw by somebody who was tormenting it.

“I would bet with 99 per cent certainty somebody put that knife in the crab’s claws to make a funny video.It’s definitely not normal crab behaviour to use knives as tools or to use knives as defence against humans,” she said.

Others seemed busy seeing the lighter side of the whole situation, after all, as some said, “It is just a crab!”

Watch the video here.

 

Tell us what you think of the video in the comments below.

