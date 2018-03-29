Video showing crab wielding knife goes viral; marine biologist claims there’s more to it

This video of a crab wielding a knife has gone viral for an even more unusual reason than what meets the eye. (Source: Comandante pesquisa/YouTube) This video of a crab wielding a knife has gone viral for an even more unusual reason than what meets the eye. (Source: Comandante pesquisa/YouTube)

One of the latest videos to have caught the attention of Netizens across the world is that of a crab wielding a knife and pointing it towards the person holding a camera in one hand and an even bigger knife in the other. The clip shows the sea animal scuttling inside the basin as it tries to protect itself, and naturally so, from the human pointing the bigger knife. The video, however, has elicited mixed response on social media, wherein a lot of people have called the act in the video nothing less than animal abuse. In fact, talking to IFLScience, a marine biologist Molly Zaleski is even sure that the knife was put in its claw by somebody who was tormenting it.

“I would bet with 99 per cent certainty somebody put that knife in the crab’s claws to make a funny video.It’s definitely not normal crab behaviour to use knives as tools or to use knives as defence against humans,” she said.

Heartbreaking. This poor, smart crab didn’t stand a chance. She tried hard to escape, wielding a little knife! The butcher was merciless. RETWEET to pass it on! http://t.co/kqTFrmAwq4 — Ingrid Newkirk (@IngridNewkirk) March 22, 2018

i love seafood but waving a knife at a crab holding a knife and filming it is still animal abuse — Darryl (@cactusvision) March 20, 2018

Like it’s knows it’s a knife. Also likely put in the lobsters claw. — AGAM (@publord) March 21, 2018

“I would bet with 99 per cent certainty somebody put that knife in the crab’s claws to make a funny video.” Valeu capitão óbvio. — Sheska (@eiJessik) March 28, 2018

Others seemed busy seeing the lighter side of the whole situation, after all, as some said, “It is just a crab!”

You mess with the crabbo, you get the stabbo — Branflake (@XBrandonAdamsX) March 28, 2018

..to steal things to feed his little starving crab family, saved you the read👍 — ConGa (@ConorJGeraghty) March 28, 2018

Pretty sad story, since a lobster stole his phone and criticised his claws, he feels like he needs protection but a gun is too awkward to hold — Jordan (@jordyne89) March 28, 2018

Let me guess, the crab though to use the knife as an act of self defence, good ol crabby — Ethan (@FormulaxHD) March 29, 2018

