VIDEO: SHOCKING! 18-year-old girl live-streams dying sister’s car crash on Instagram

With evil lurking at every nook and corner, the world is increasingly turning into a devil’s ground. And, social networking platforms have only added to the trauma. The obsession with social media has turned reality into a mere playground that could be used as a bait for more followers. Morality went for a toss recently when a shocking incident surfaced on the Internet.

An 18-year-old teenager from California live-streamed her sister’s death in a terrifying car crash on Instagram. Obdulia Sanchez was driving through California’s Central Valley along with Jacqueline Sanchez, her 14-year-old younger sister, and another teenager. Sanchez has been reported to have been listening to music and singing along while live-streaming it on Instagram while driving. In a matter of a few seconds, she lost control and her car crashed through a fence and tossed into a grassy field along the highway. According to the police, none of the teenagers were wearing seat belts when they were ejected from the 2003 Buick Century.

While the incident is disheartening, what’s disturbing is that even though Sanchez had the chance of calling someone for help or trying to escape the muddle, she keeps on capturing her dying sister on Instagram in the live video clip. In the moment of panic, she doesn’t leave her phone and decides to profess her love for her sister while freaking out that she may go to jail for life for the “last thing she wanted to happen”.

