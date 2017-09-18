Only in Express

VIDEO: Sean Spicer does a cameo at the Emmys; few laughed, others fumed

Former US Press Secretary Sean Spicer made a special appearance at the 69th Emmy Awards show, knocking the boots off all of us.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 18, 2017 9:15 pm
Sean Spicer did a cameo at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, surprising many and irking a few. (Source: AP)
It was English television’s biggest night, and while there were many great moments in 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards worth celebrating, one instance completely took everyone by surprise, if not shock. As award host, Stephen Colbert began taking a jibe at Donald Trump in his opening Emmy monologue, highlighting how American politics have become an integral part of television, criticising the POTUS’ tweeting habit — it was something everyone predicted. But what happened next completely blew everyone’s minds.

“We know that the biggest TV star is Donald Trump … and Alec Baldwin, obviously,” Colbert said, referring to Baldwin’s iconic impersonation of Trump on Saturday Night Live. And in a very nonchalant way, he next enquired, “Is there anyone who can say how big the audience is? Sean, do you know?” And just when everyone assumed it was one of his jokes for the evening, out came Sean Spicer himself from behind the wings! Yes, he borrowed Melissa McCarthy’s SNL podium for a cameo at the Emmys and wheeled-in to the stage. And no one in the audience could control their emotions, as the many reaction photos show.

 

Melissa McCarthy, present in the audience, too couldn’t believe it and the cameras caught the artist’s expression as a beaming Spicer took the task upon himself to answer Colbert’s query. “This will be the largest audience to witness the Emmys period, both in person and around the world,” Spicer said echoing something he had said about Trump’s inauguration audience figure.

Watch the video here:

Hearing Spicer’s reply, Colbert jokingly said, “Wow, that really soothes my fragile ego.” And as Spicer waved goodbye at the audience, he added, “Melissa McCarthy, everybody.”

While many were as surprised as the audience, a few laughed and lauded him for being a sport.

 

However, many seemed to be irked by his cameo, including Kal Penn, who snubbed the former US Press Secretary to Donald Trump and urged everyone not to laugh off Spicer’s presence and what he claims to stand for.

