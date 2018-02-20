Video: Pakistani anchor Chand Nawab is back in the hilarious way Internet best remembers him

Chand Nawab has added an element of hilarity while promoting actor Ali Zafar’s upcoming film in a way only he can. (Source: Ali Zafar/Twitter) Chand Nawab has added an element of hilarity while promoting actor Ali Zafar’s upcoming film in a way only he can. (Source: Ali Zafar/Twitter)

You don’t need to be an Internet junkie to know that about Chand Nawab, the brilliant Pakistani journalist who has a knack of breaking news in a peculiar way. The veteran journalist and anchor from Karachi gained Internet stardom after a video of him speaking to the camera while being continuously interrupted by passers-by at a railway station had gone viral. Nawab’s fame was so widespread that Nawazuddin Siddiqui essayed his character in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. And now, Nawab has added an element of hilarity while promoting actor Ali Zafar’s upcoming film in a way only he can. He is seen asking “Teefa kaun hai?” in the video, while people walk past in between him and the camera. He re-enacts his helplessness, guaranteeing to leave us laughing, again!

In case you are wondering about the context, you might want to catch up on the movie’s trailer here.

Watch the video that made Nawab into the Internet sensation that he is today.

And, this is Siddiqui brilliantly enacting Nawab’s hilariously hapless state in the video.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd