Video of Trump ‘ignoring’ handshake from differently-abled boy goes viral, stirs row on Twitter

Many including JK Rowling slammed the POTUS after the clip went viral but now it has been found that it was edited "maliciously" and Trump did shake hands with him before his speech. But the clip shared by Rowling is from the end of the event when he ignored the boy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 29, 2017 9:14 pm
The c lip going viral shows Trump ignoring the little boy who held his hands up in the air for the president.
US President Donald Trump ignored a handshake again and is being slammed on social media for his move. After snubbing German Chancellor Angela Merkel when she prompted him for a handshake earlier this year, Trump recently ignored a differently-abled boy and Twitterati has been terming it “heartbreaking”. A video is doing rounds on Twitter that shows several people standing behind POTUS, including several small children. After a speech, Trump begins to shake hands with them and a small boy in a wheelchair held his hand out in the air to greet him. However, Trump ignored him.

The president was speaking at the White House on various healthcare issues. During his speech he even dubbed the children lined up behind him as “victims of Obamacare”.

Many people, including author J K Rowling, noticed the video clip and slammed him. Rowling in a series of tweets criticised the leader for ignoring the child and reminded the world how he had previously mocked a differently-abled reporter. “Trump imitated a disabled reporter. Now he pretends not to see a child in a wheelchair, as though frightened he might catch his condition,” she wrote. Calling him a “monster of narcissism”, she continued her scathing attack on Trump.

Several others joined Rowling and lambasted the leader. Many also said that the little boy wouldn’t have been able to handle a ‘Trumpshake’ so it’s better for the child.

Here’s what Tweeple felt about the video:

However, since the video went viral many including Pier Morgan have been claiming that it is an “edited version” and in the original video, Trump did shake hands with the child when he entered the room to deliver his speech. However, he did refuse to shake hands while leaving the room, part of the clip that is going viral.

The video has created a huge controversy on Twitter and now people are asking Rowling to retract her tweets and apologise to Trump.

