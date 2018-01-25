Video: Malala Yousafzai’s WEF session in Davos on #MeToo, feminism and girl child education is inspiring

Malala Yousafzai is a Novel Peace Prize winner, author of two books, an Oxford student and she’s just about 20. She spoke at length at WEF-Davos about the causes that she supports, and the ongoing MeToo and Time’s Up movements that have got women from across the world to come together. (Source: World Economic Forum/Facebook) Malala Yousafzai is a Novel Peace Prize winner, author of two books, an Oxford student and she’s just about 20. She spoke at length at WEF-Davos about the causes that she supports, and the ongoing MeToo and Time’s Up movements that have got women from across the world to come together. (Source: World Economic Forum/Facebook)

Malala Yousafzai’s interview at the World Economic Forum was streamed live on Facebook and went viral in just a few hours. The human rights and girl child education activist, who is now taking her lessons at the Oxford University, spoke at length about the causes that she supported and the ongoing MeToo and Time’s Up movements that have got women from across the world to come together. Just like how any kid at university would fret about missing assignment deadlines, Yousafzai too admitted that she was panicking a little wondering how she’ll manage to submit hers on time. At the same time, she emphasised on how investing in girl child education is one of the ways by which the government and business sector can contribute towards women empowerment.

She said she was disappointed to see that people at powerful positions of authority would do “shameful things” to women and that they should try and imagine if they will be able to see their daughters, mothers and sisters going through similarly testing situations. “I think it is time for women to raise their voices, so their voices are hardened and it reaches those ears,” she said.

Watch the video here.

Talking of the books that inspire her, Yousafzai said Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist has been her favourite, along with the many books on girls and women fighting and finding their ways out when the odds are against them that she likes reading.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd