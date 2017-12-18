VIDEO: Mo Farah’s kid steals the show – and hearts – as dad wins BBC Sports award on LIVE TV

Mo Farah’s Live interview did not go as plan when hisson threw a tantrum on-air. (Source: BBC Sports/ Twitter) Mo Farah’s Live interview did not go as plan when hisson threw a tantrum on-air. (Source: BBC Sports/ Twitter)

A lot can go wrong on live TV and over the last year we have seen numerous such incidents — from people puking on-air to anchors getting drenched by sea waves. Not to forget the famous BBC interview, where Prof Robert E Kelly was interrupted by his kids. Well, if you still can’t get over that something similar happened to ace track runner Mo Farah. The distance runner, who won his sixth world championships gold medal in London this year, was named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year and during the ceremony, it was his son who clearly stole the show.

Farah, who couldn’t attend the event in person, joined in from his home with his kids. While host Gabby Logan tried to ask him a few questions about his amazing feat, his son Hussein started crying and wrestling with his dad’s tie — clearly indicating he had zero interest being on TV. As Farah kept smiling and responding to all the questions, his son’s tantrum was aired on national television. After the host suggested Farah if his step-daughter sitting beside him could hold the child during the interview, little Hussein was not ready to let go of his father. He kept pulling the Olympian’s tie and even pulled off the mic, leaving a dead voice on air.

Watch the video here:

What a night for Mo Farah and his family. His young son Hussein was proving a handful earlier though 😅 #SPOTY 2017 pic.twitter.com/0v1iYTBzYf — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 17, 2017

Farah later explained his child was unwell and it was one of the reasons why he couldn’t attend the show in person. As many parents understood his situation being in the same position on numerous occasion before others couldn’t stop laughing. Here’s what Tweeple had to say:

Live footage of Mo Farah’s interview on #SPOTY pic.twitter.com/nfCHdRGXd0 — Matt Ramsay (@ramsaymatt) December 17, 2017

It doesn’t matter how many gold medals you win @Mo_Farah or how much of a legend you are, your kids will always bring you back down to Earth 😂 I’ve got no medals and am no legend but I feel your pain, Mo Farah! #spoty — Lou (@Lou_IzIs) December 17, 2017

Mo Farah’s kid deserves sports personality of the year for that performance 🤣😂 #SPOTY2017 #spoty #MoFarah — Sam Benjamin (@SjBenjamin1) December 17, 2017

What’s the number to vote for Mo Farah’s kid? #SPotY — Adrian Worton (@RedOwl14) December 17, 2017

Mo Farah’s kid has absolutely shone in that interview 😂😂 #spoty — Dan (@danclark39) December 17, 2017

Normally have a grumble about #SPOTY not being what it was but Mo Farah’s kid has made this year’s show during that interview! — Andrew Boyd (@theboyd81) December 17, 2017

Mo Farah’s son trying to steal show… #SPOTY — SportSpiel (@SportSpielPod) December 17, 2017

And if this interruption by the kid was not enough for a live show of this stature, they had to face a signal glitch that will now go down in history. At the event, just as the athlete won the top award and the BBC host crossed over for his reaction, they were met with a blue screen of death! With an error message on the giant screen that read, “Signal Loss Detected”, people couldn’t stop talking about the embarrassment.

2017 in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/l8WzCc39v3 — David Lewis (@davidclewis) December 17, 2017

📈Here are the numbers for the #SPOTY top four: Mo Farah: 83,524 Jonathan Rea: 80,567 Jonnie Peacock: 73,429 Anthony Joshua: 73,411 pic.twitter.com/ufCe8sO9Ze — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 17, 2017

Here’s what they said:

Absolute shambles at the end of #spoty. Congrats anyway to @Mo_Farah on winning (assuming he ever got his well-deserved award) but how on earth did @anthonyfjoshua & @LewisHamilton not make the Top3? The British public’s glittering record of voting insanity continues… — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 17, 2017

What an amazing evening at #SPOTY. Well done Mo @Mo_Farah and sorry we didn’t hear your winning… http://t.co/bj0T7bQgLm — Clare Balding (@clarebalding) December 17, 2017

Congratulations to Signal Loss Detected. A worthy winner. http://t.co/s8sYeovuuu — Nick Walker (@nickw84) December 17, 2017

#spoty producers currently wondering if this is really happening or it’s a terrible dream. I can confirm: it’s happening. — Patrick Smith (@psmith) December 17, 2017

Farah wins it for that interview with his son earlier. BBC cut the link so we don’t have to endure 3 mins of not being able to hear him again #SPOTY — Geordie Racer (@adammorton121) December 17, 2017

Did Mo Farah’s son pull the plug on the live feed?? 😂 I wouldn’t want to be the live OB producer working on that tonight!! 🙈 #SPOTY — Steve Hermon (@SteveHermon) December 17, 2017

Poor Mo Farah – OK so he won #SPOTY but first his kid upstages him and then they pull the plug on the feed. And those socks… 😂. — Lou (@Lou_IzIs) December 17, 2017

We need mo’ power to restore Mo Farah. #SPOTY #SPOTY2017 — Mark McFadden (@MarkMcFadden) December 17, 2017

