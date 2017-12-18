Election Results

VIDEO: Mo Farah’s kid steals the show – and hearts – as dad wins BBC Sports award on LIVE TV

As Mo Farah kept smiling and responding to all the questions, his son's tantrum was aired on national television. After the host suggested Farah if his step-daughter sitting beside him could hold the child during the interview, little Hussein was not ready to let go of his father.

By: Trends Desk | Published: December 18, 2017 9:03 pm
mo farah, england, mo farah bbc spoty, bbc sopty 2017, mo farah kid bbc interview, mo farah child bbc interrupts show, bbc spoty no signal, sports news, indian express, viral news Mo Farah’s Live interview did not go as plan when hisson threw a tantrum on-air. (Source: BBC Sports/ Twitter)
Related News

A lot can go wrong on live TV and over the last year we have seen numerous such incidents — from people puking on-air to anchors getting drenched by sea waves. Not to forget the famous BBC interview, where Prof Robert E Kelly was interrupted by his kids. Well, if you still can’t get over that something similar happened to ace track runner Mo Farah. The distance runner, who won his sixth world championships gold medal in London this year, was named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year and during the ceremony, it was his son who clearly stole the show.

Farah, who couldn’t attend the event in person, joined in from his home with his kids. While host Gabby Logan tried to ask him a few questions about his amazing feat, his son Hussein started crying and wrestling with his dad’s tie — clearly indicating he had zero interest being on TV. As Farah kept smiling and responding to all the questions, his son’s tantrum was aired on national television. After the host suggested Farah if his step-daughter sitting beside him could hold the child during the interview, little Hussein was not ready to let go of his father. He kept pulling the Olympian’s tie and even pulled off the mic, leaving a dead voice on air.

Watch the video here:

Farah later explained his child was unwell and it was one of the reasons why he couldn’t attend the show in person. As many parents understood his situation being in the same position on numerous occasion before others couldn’t stop laughing. Here’s what Tweeple had to say:

And if this interruption by the kid was not enough for a live show of this stature, they had to face a signal glitch that will now go down in history. At the event, just as the athlete won the top award and the BBC host crossed over for his reaction, they were met with a blue screen of death! With an error message on the giant screen that read, “Signal Loss Detected”, people couldn’t stop talking about the embarrassment.

Here’s what they said:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 19: Latest News