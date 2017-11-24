Top Stories

Sammy the Seal goes for yet another fishing trip, and Twitterati is amused

Sammy the Seal has become a sort of local celebrity owing to its habit of stealing fishes. The seal, rather obstinately, remains outside the Lighthouse Seafood Restaurant for a mackerel or a herring from fishmongers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 24, 2017 10:36 pm
seal, seal stealing fishes, sammy the seal stealing fishes, seal stealing fish in ireland, indian express, indian express news Sammy the Seal has become a local celebrity in Wicklow Town, Ireland. (Source: Charlie G Vinall/YouTube)
Sammy the Seal is popular for its fishing tactics in Ireland, and has stolen hearts of many passersby. While the fishmongers do throw a mackerel or a herring at him, the seal, rather obstinately, remains outside the Lighthouse Seafood Restaurant. Although it is chased by people sometimes, the seal knows how to have its way too. The animal has been around for years now and tourists often come to check upon it from far and wide. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that its popularity has given it the status of a sort of local celebrity.

In fact, a video of Sammy surfaced on the Internet, and it has garnered more than seven million views, at the time of writing. Although it was uploaded last year, Netizens still seem to be obsessed over it. Recently, on November 22, Derek Byrne, a Twitter user posted a picture of Sammy and wrote, “Just witnessed this giant seal being chased out the door of a fishmongers shop in Wicklow town.” The picture, since then, became a talking point on social media and people started posting memes too.

The 3.30-minute clip on YouTube from last year puts the spotlight on the adorable seal. “Sammy is a local seal who begs for fish everyday. He usually gets his own way,” it has been captioned.

