Sammy the Seal goes for yet another fishing trip, and Twitterati is amused

Sammy the Seal has become a local celebrity in Wicklow Town, Ireland. (Source: Charlie G Vinall/YouTube) Sammy the Seal has become a local celebrity in Wicklow Town, Ireland. (Source: Charlie G Vinall/YouTube)

Sammy the Seal is popular for its fishing tactics in Ireland, and has stolen hearts of many passersby. While the fishmongers do throw a mackerel or a herring at him, the seal, rather obstinately, remains outside the Lighthouse Seafood Restaurant. Although it is chased by people sometimes, the seal knows how to have its way too. The animal has been around for years now and tourists often come to check upon it from far and wide. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that its popularity has given it the status of a sort of local celebrity.

In fact, a video of Sammy surfaced on the Internet, and it has garnered more than seven million views, at the time of writing. Although it was uploaded last year, Netizens still seem to be obsessed over it. Recently, on November 22, Derek Byrne, a Twitter user posted a picture of Sammy and wrote, “Just witnessed this giant seal being chased out the door of a fishmongers shop in Wicklow town.” The picture, since then, became a talking point on social media and people started posting memes too.

The 3.30-minute clip on YouTube from last year puts the spotlight on the adorable seal. “Sammy is a local seal who begs for fish everyday. He usually gets his own way,” it has been captioned.

Watch the video here.

And things are no different this year. This is the tweet that has brought Sammy to the limelight, again.

Just witnessed this giant seal being chased out the door of a fishmongers shop in Wicklow town. pic.twitter.com/WGlGxlAWfs — Derek Byrne (@Derek1052) November 22, 2017

He was not the only one.

Just witnessed this giant fishmonger being chased out the door of a seals shop in Wicklow town. pic.twitter.com/jaylBo4wfe — 🌴OKERAU (@Bigfatraro) November 23, 2017

Let the seal eat some fish, also deserves it pic.twitter.com/YGuaS7N7j9 — Patrick Yandjou (@patrickyandjou) November 23, 2017

Some even recognised the animal.

S a m m y — Curtis Moldrich (@Khurtizz) November 22, 2017

Am told by someone from Wicklow that this is Sammy, and he turns up most days for a bucket of fish! — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) November 22, 2017

He never pays, and he refuses to leave til he’s given fish. — Vida Bailey (@vidabailey2) November 22, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd