VIDEO: It would take a genius to spot the blue-tongued snake in this viral pic; are you one?

Remember how a picture of a dust brown snake chilling in a pile of dried twigs and leaves went viral after people on the Internet went crazy trying to spot the snake? Well, if you are ready for round two, then another picture which does not just have a snake, but its eggs too, have gone viral after many people failed to spot it. Uploaded on Facebook by a page called Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, seemingly made by a community of snake catchers in Queensland, a photo showing a big pile of drying, brown leaves has gone viral.

While you drop everything and sit down to try and figure out where the crawly reptile is, in the mulch, there is also a video (but at the end) to show you where it actually is. The video shows a man explaining to the camera that a female Coastal Carpet Python with a menacingly blue-coloured tongue has found a home inside the pile, while she is warming her eggs by sitting on the top of them. He then proceeds to scrape away the twigs with an apparatus till the point where the snake is completely exposed.

Hold your weak hearts and watch the video here.

