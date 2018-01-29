Video: Hillary Clinton reads ‘Fire and Fury’ at Grammy Awards, roasts Donald Trump

Although the annual Grammy Awards has always been a star-studded event with a string of roasts and controversial statements and sketches, but this year things went presidential as Hillary Clinton racked up a huge reaction from the audience – as well as those watching outside – as she appeared at the end of a pre-recorded sketch by show host James Corden.
While almost every celebrity event since November 2016 has had a fair dose of political statements, Clinton’s Grammy debut – as she read out passages from Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury along with a string of musicians such as Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, Cher, and John Legend – has ruffled quite a lot of feathers, including Trump Jr and the POTUS’ UN ambassador Nikki Haley.
The skit was an audition for a Grammy Award in the Spoken Word Poetry category, and it looks like Clinton and Corden smashed it.
