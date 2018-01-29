Latest News

Video: Hillary Clinton reads ‘Fire and Fury’ at Grammy Awards, roasts Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton read out passages from  Michael Wolff's book Fire and Fury, along with a string of musicians, for a pre-taped skit for the annual Grammy Awards this year, and garnered one of loudest reactions from the audience.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: January 29, 2018 8:17 pm
Grammy Awards 2018, hillary at grammy, Grammys 2018, Hillary Clinton, James Corden, Comedian James Corden, Grammys awards 2018, 60th Grammys awards, social media viral, indian express, indian express news Hillary Clinton auditions for a ‘Grammy in Spoken Word Poetry’ by reading out from ‘Fire and Fury’ and it is hilarious! (Source: The Late Late Show with James Corden/Facebook)
Although the annual Grammy Awards has always been a star-studded event with a string of roasts and controversial statements and sketches, but this year things went presidential as Hillary Clinton racked up a huge reaction from the audience – as well as those watching outside – as she appeared at the end of a pre-recorded sketch by show host James Corden.

While almost every celebrity event since November 2016 has had a fair dose of political statements, Clinton’s Grammy debut – as she read out passages from Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury along with a string of musicians such as Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, Cher, and John Legend – has ruffled quite a lot of feathers, including Trump Jr and the POTUS’ UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

The skit was an audition for a Grammy Award in the Spoken Word Poetry category, and it looks like Clinton and Corden smashed it.

Watch the video here. 

 

