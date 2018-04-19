VIDEO: Five widows in Pakistan run a hotel so their kids do not go to sleep hungry

The story of five women who started a hotel in Pakistan’s Sargodha region after the death of their husbands left them helpless initially, is touching hearts on the Internet. (Source: Geo News) The story of five women who started a hotel in Pakistan’s Sargodha region after the death of their husbands left them helpless initially, is touching hearts on the Internet. (Source: Geo News)

Indefinite loss or death of loved ones can turn one’s world upside-down, no doubt, but how much strength does it take to look at the odds in its face and rise from the ashes? The story of five women who started a hotel in Pakistan’s Sargodha region after the death of their husbands left them helpless initially, is touching hearts on the Internet. According to local reports, the women decided to start the eatery to ensure they and their children do not starve, instead of giving up and now, the food joint has become one of the most popular ones in the region, serving up inexpensive and lip-smacking dishes. According to 48-year-old Kausar Bibi, one of the women who runs the hotel, if the government helps her, she would want to build a bigger restaurant to create more employment opportunities to needy women, reported Geo News.

Watch the video here.

Awe-inspiring, isn’t it?!

