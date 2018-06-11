Follow Us:
VIDEO: Did Justin Trudeau wear fake eyebrows at G7 summit? Tweeple think so

Justin Trudeau's name started trending on Twitter not just for the fact that Donald Trump openly slammed him by calling him “weak and dishonest” but a video that showed his ‘eyebrows falling off’ – well, at least the fake extensions. Tweeple are going crazy to figure out if it's true.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 11, 2018 9:44:13 pm
justin trudeau, trudeau eyebrows, trudeau fake eyebrows, g7 summit, eyebrow gate, trudeau eyebrow video, canada pm eyebrow, indian express, viral news, world news Netizens are going crazy to figure out of Justin Trudeau really wore fake eyebrows at the recent G7 summit.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a social media heartthrob and it’s common for his name to trend on social media platforms. From his evocative speeches advocating feminism to wishing people on various regional new years, celebrating multiculturality – Netizens love him for various reasons. Not to mention his love for quirky, uber cool socks, and his ability to take down an opponent on the ring, his fans can’t have enough of him. And apart from all his skills, his dapper style and good looks too have left people swooning. However, one recent video of him has left Netizens baffled and it involves his eyebrows.

His name started trending on Twitter not just for the fact that Donald Trump openly slammed him by calling him “very dishonest and weak”, but also for a video that showed his ‘eyebrows falling off’ – well, at least the fake extensions.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly went viral for the obvious reasons and got everyone talking on the micro-blogging site. While a few initially tried to argue it’s photoshopped, a few experts and professional bet their “years of experience” and vouched for it that it is not morphed.

The clip is going viral and most are convinced the “fake eyebrows are falling off” and are left in splits. Here’s what Tweeple had to say:

