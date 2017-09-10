Video: Canadian Sikh politician handles racist female heckler with ‘love and courage’

Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh countered a woman’s aggressive racist rant with calm, equanimity and his motto of love and courage. (Source: Brampton Focus/Youtube) Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh countered a woman’s aggressive racist rant with calm, equanimity and his motto of love and courage. (Source: Brampton Focus/Youtube)

Owing to the slew of positive stories coming out of Canada, not to forget its Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s multicultural approach, it could be easy to forget that the country also has its fair share of racism, much like the rest of the world. And we’ve seen that being highlighted many times in the case of the very popular Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh, a New Democratic Party (NDP) member who is currently campaigning to head the party.

Singh was recently speaking at his campaign event at the Professor’s Lake Recreation Centre in Ontario, when a woman started heckling him, probably mistaking the Sikh politician to be a Muslim. Before he could even start his speech, she aggressively walked up to Singh, introducing herself as Jennifer, a woman and children advocate, and started questioning him about the Muslim brotherhood and the Sharia law. Singh ignored the racial comments hurled at him and tried to resolve the situation, saying, “We are not going to be intimidated by hatred,” and bringing up his motto of ‘love and courage’ to counter the woman. Soon others joined in to drown out the woman’s racist comments.

Support flew in from all direction and it was evident on Twitter that people were impressed with the way Singh handled the abuse. While many praised the politician, there were others who mocked the lady for being ill-informed about cultures.

I bet she thinks Sikhs come from the country called Islam, where Muslims are a race. — Anil Salick (@AnilSalick) September 9, 2017

I love his motto. “Attack things with love and courage” ima move this message over to my sons. — dat dude 230 (@stevetwo30) September 8, 2017

Maybe learn the difference between Muslim and Sikh?

And then maybe spend a little time learning about Islam too.#SuchIgnorance — J. Dice 🎲 (@jdice03) September 9, 2017

She hates an entire group of people for what? How can you let hate fester inside you like that? I do/don’t understand it! It’s just sad! — Mrs. Yella (@Yella3535) September 9, 2017

Its so awe aspiring to me someone can show so much love while someone in front of him is throwing blind hatred at him. What a role model. — The Progressive Dove (@ProgressiveDove) September 9, 2017

I’ve grown to appreciate the Sikh community over the years,and love listening to Hockey Night in Punjabi! Better than any American broadcast — Richard W Rider (@3ridersNOVA) September 10, 2017

Later, Singh tweeted a post sharing his views on the event and also addressing the issue of Islamophobia.

(Source: Jagmeet Singh/Twitter) (Source: Jagmeet Singh/Twitter)

