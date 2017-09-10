Only in Express

Video: Canadian Sikh politician handles racist female heckler with ‘love and courage’

Tackling racial comments is not new for popular Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh, but the way he recently addressed racial abuse from a woman during a 'meet and greet' in Ontario has the Internet rooting.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 10, 2017 3:23 pm
sikh man facing racism, Sikh politician facing racism, racist woman abusing sikh man, racist woman abusing sikh politician, Canadian politician faces racism, Indian express, Indian express news Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh countered a woman’s aggressive racist rant with calm, equanimity and his motto of love and courage. (Source: Brampton Focus/Youtube)
Top News

Owing to the slew of positive stories coming out of Canada, not to forget its Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s multicultural approach, it could be easy to forget that the country also has its fair share of racism, much like the rest of the world. And we’ve seen that being highlighted many times in the case of the very popular Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh, a New Democratic Party (NDP) member who is currently campaigning to head the party.

Singh was recently speaking at his campaign event at the Professor’s Lake Recreation Centre in Ontario, when a woman started heckling him, probably mistaking the Sikh politician to be a Muslim. Before he could even start his speech, she aggressively walked up to Singh, introducing herself as Jennifer, a woman and children advocate, and started questioning him about the Muslim brotherhood and the Sharia law. Singh ignored the racial comments hurled at him and tried to resolve the situation, saying, “We are not going to be intimidated by hatred,” and bringing up his motto of ‘love and courage’ to counter the woman. Soon others joined in to drown out the woman’s racist comments.

Watch the video here

Support flew in from all direction and it was evident on Twitter that people were impressed with the way Singh handled the abuse. While many praised the politician, there were others who mocked the lady for being ill-informed about cultures.

Later, Singh tweeted a post sharing his views on the event and also addressing the issue of Islamophobia.

(Source: Jagmeet Singh/Twitter)

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 10: Latest News