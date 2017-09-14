VIDEO: This BBC World News anchor’s AWKWARD on-air blunder has gone viral

This BBC World News presenter’s horror-stricken face has become the butt of many jokes on Twitter. (Source: Twitter) This BBC World News presenter’s horror-stricken face has become the butt of many jokes on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

If something goes haywire once you go LIVE on TV, there’s little that you can do to escape the eyes of spectators. In one such embarrassing incident, Tom Donkin of BBC World News was caught in an awkward moment when the show went on air. It seems like he didn’t know he was live, and dashed across the frame as the camera did the usual pan across the newsroom to zero-in on an empty frame.

It was only after a few seconds that the anchor walked back into the same frame and took his position in front of the right camera. Even though the error occurred during the 2am bulletin in the UK, it caught some eyeballs in the US, where the telecast takes place at 9pm. One of them went on to capture a video clip and uploaded it on Twitter. The Twitter user, whose handle is @AndyMRoberts, posted the video and wrote: “Wonderful car crash opening to BBC World News just now. Pick a camera, any camera.”

Check out his tweet here.

😂 wonderful car crash opening to BBC World News just now. Pick a camera, any camera 😛 pic.twitter.com/5XxrdwQXcr — Andrew Roberts 💬 (@AndyMRoberts) September 9, 2017

This was just one of the many tweets that featured the hilarious clip. While one uploaded the video saying, “Folks, I have found it: the best Hurricane Irma reporting anywhere on the globe,” another one tweeted: “That panic stricken face when you have no idea where you should be looking or standing, nice recovery though.”

Folks, I have found it: the best Hurricane Irma reporting anywhere on the globe pic.twitter.com/QWzc7L8K0t — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 10, 2017

@TomDonkinBBC that panic stricken face when you have no idea where you should be looking or standing 😂 nice recovery though 👏 @BBCNews pic.twitter.com/fqbo4rtpEG — Andrew McDonald (@Drzarekta) September 9, 2017

The clip went viral, and left a lot of social media viewers in splits. Here are a few more reactions on the microblogging site.

That look. A look of pure horror. You can almost hear the producers groan in disappointment in the background. — Diana Pitchers (@DianaPitchers) September 10, 2017

To henceforth be known as “doing a Donkin” — Nelson Cook (@N3LTR0N) September 9, 2017

I love it when the robo-studio claims a victim. — AJ (@ja9ae) September 9, 2017

Me too! The best was when they went crazy at the beginning of News at Ten the other week, along with the video playout server 😆 — Andrew Roberts 💬 (@AndyMRoberts) September 9, 2017

I want to know what he wrote on the piece of paper! 😛 — Andrew Roberts 💬 (@AndyMRoberts) September 9, 2017

Roberts, however, clarified that it wasn’t the presenter’s mistake in another tweet. Apologising to him, he wrote, “Sorry, I didn’t expect this to go viral like it has.”

Check out the tweets here.

BTW, this was not the fault of @TomDonkinBBC, he was told to stand in the wrong position for the automated camera move and was told the — Andrew Roberts 💬 (@AndyMRoberts) September 10, 2017

correct position far too late when he was already live and on screen. Sorry @TomDonkinBBC , I didn’t expect this to go viral like it has 😳 — Andrew Roberts 💬 (@AndyMRoberts) September 10, 2017

And, Donkins too took it in his stride, saying, “Thanks for tuning in apart from some haywire cameras and lost guests.” Here’s what he had to say.

Bit of a perfect storm mate of camera fail – this stuff happens with live TV. Never had so much attention albeit odd attention. — Tom Donkin (@TomDonkinBBC) September 10, 2017

Thanks for tuning in apart from some haywire cameras and lost guest – all went swimmingly! — Tom Donkin (@TomDonkinBBC) September 9, 2017

Isn’t it hilarious?

