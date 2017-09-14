Only in Express

VIDEO: This BBC World News anchor’s AWKWARD on-air blunder has gone viral

Tom Donkin of BBC World News was caught in an awkward moment when he wasn't at his designated spot as the show went on air. A clip of him dashing across the newsroom, unaware that he had been caught on camera, has now gone viral.

BBC World news, tom donkins, BBC awkward moment, bbc viral video, bbc error, bbc reporter error, bbc news, indian express, indian express news This BBC World News presenter’s horror-stricken face has become the butt of many jokes on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)
If something goes haywire once you go LIVE on TV, there’s little that you can do to escape the eyes of spectators. In one such embarrassing incident, Tom Donkin of BBC World News was caught in an awkward moment when the show went on air. It seems like he didn’t know he was live, and dashed across the frame as the camera did the usual pan across the newsroom to zero-in on an empty frame.

It was only after a few seconds that the anchor walked back into the same frame and took his position in front of the right camera. Even though the error occurred during the 2am bulletin in the UK, it caught some eyeballs in the US, where the telecast takes place at 9pm. One of them went on to capture a video clip and uploaded it on Twitter. The Twitter user, whose handle is @AndyMRoberts, posted the video and wrote: “Wonderful car crash opening to BBC World News just now. Pick a camera, any camera.”

This was just one of the many tweets that featured the hilarious clip. While one uploaded the video saying, “Folks, I have found it: the best Hurricane Irma reporting anywhere on the globe,” another one tweeted: “That panic stricken face when you have no idea where you should be looking or standing, nice recovery though.”

The clip went viral, and left a lot of social media viewers in splits. Here are a few more reactions on the microblogging site.

Roberts, however, clarified that it wasn’t the presenter’s mistake in another tweet. Apologising to him, he wrote, “Sorry, I didn’t expect this to go viral like it has.”

And, Donkins too took it in his stride, saying, “Thanks for tuning in apart from some haywire cameras and lost guests.” Here’s what he had to say.

