Top Stories

VIDEO: Australian MP PROPOSES to partner in Parliament, while debating same-sex marriage!

Australian MP Tim Wilson got emotional and proposed to his long-time partner, Ryan Bolger, during a debate in the Parliament on same-sex marriages. Wilson's romantic proposal has created quite a storm on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 4, 2017 9:19 pm
#RelationshipGoals: Australian parliamentarian Tim Wilson (R) proposed to his gay partner Ryan Patrick Bolger, who was sitting in the public gallery, at Parliament in Canberra, Australia, on December 4. Wilson was giving a speech on same-sex marriage and proposed to Bolger during Parliament’s debate on a bill that is expected to soon legalize marriage equality across the country. (Source: AP)
Related News

Of all the big proposals made across the world, there would be VERY few done mid-speech in Parliament. But then, this year the Australian Parliament has stood witness to some pretty historic deeds. While, there is no denying that the Parliament is often filled with lots of drama, evocative speeches and ruckus, a declaration of love would not have occurred to most, which is what makes this proposal so unique that it would probably be added to the parliamentary records book. But it really happened when an Australian MP, Tim Wilson, turned emotional and proposed to his partner during a debate on same-sex marriages in the country.

Ryan Bolger, Wilson’s partner for many years, was sitting in the public gallery when he was asked the question towards the end of W and said “yes” – reaffirming a commitment they made nine years ago. “In my first speech I defined our bond by the ring that sits on both of our left hands, and they are the answer to a question we cannot ask,” the 37-year-old lawmaker said, referring to the first time he addressed the Parliament last year. “There’s only one thing left to do: Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?” he said with tears in his eyes.

Watch the video here:

The House of Representatives still has not cleared the bill, but is giving priority to lifting the ban on same-sex marriage in Australia. A majority of parties want the legislation passed this week after many Australian businessmen endorsed change to the postal ballot last month.

Here is the transcript from the House proceedings:

The video of the proposal is going viral across social media platforms and people can’t stop gushing about it and from fellow politicians to citizens everyone could not stop congratulating the couple.

This is not the first time something intriguing has happened in the Australian Parliament. Australian Senator Larissa Waters made international headline for breastfeeding her daughter in the House while moving a motion. People around the world took note of it and why it was a big deal as earlier another senator was asked to take away her child from the chamber.

[with AP inputs]

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 04: Latest News