Vegan man tries to shame woman for buying ‘non-vegan’ ice cream for a girl; Twitterati lash out at him

The vegan man asked the woman if the ice cream she bought for the girl was vegan or not. (Source: File Photo) The vegan man asked the woman if the ice cream she bought for the girl was vegan or not. (Source: File Photo)

People often engage in healthy debates over a certain topic on social media. In fact, it serves as a great platform to exchange and share ideas. However, sometimes things can go out of hand or rather, take a nasty turn. Something similar happened when a user with the Twitter handle @7AnthonyDagher7 shared screenshots of a conversation with a woman, who had written how she bought an ice cream for a little girl, as she could not afford one.

A vegan himself, the man asked her if the ice cream was “vegan”. He did not stop at that. He shared screenshots of their conversation and wrote, “I usually do not do this, but I feel like this is appropriate to post since this person is claiming to be a vegan even though she admitted to buying non-vegan ice cream for someone else, defended what she did when I spoke with her privately.” He also said that she “blocked” her instead of “admitting” he was right.

“I do not want her to be attacked. I just want her to see she was wrong, which I hope enough vegans talking with her will accomplish. Please let me know if that happens,” he added.

Read his tweets here.

I usually do not do this, but I feel like this is appropriate to post since this person is claiming to be a vegan even though she admitted to buying non-vegan ice cream for someone else, defended what she did when I spoke with her privately (hoping that would make her less likely pic.twitter.com/uBOSo6qR4m — Anthony Dagher ⓥ (@7AnthonyDagher7) April 28, 2018

to be defensive, though I should not have had to worry about that) about it even though I was respectful, and blocked me rather than admitting I was right and that she should not have bought the non-vegan ice cream for that child. To my vegan followers, I know at least those of — Anthony Dagher ⓥ (@7AnthonyDagher7) April 28, 2018

you who she is following should be able to send her a private message here. Just in case that is not possible, one of my screenshots shows her Instagram account. I do not want her to be attacked. I just want her to see she was wrong, which I hope enough vegans talking with her — Anthony Dagher ⓥ (@7AnthonyDagher7) April 28, 2018

will accomplish. Please let me know if that happens. — Anthony Dagher ⓥ (@7AnthonyDagher7) April 28, 2018

This, however, did not go down too well with people on social media. While one wrote, “So just because you’re vegan means you can’t make a kids day? One ice cream cone isn’t gonna make the world spontaneously combust,” another user posted, “You’re the kind of vegan that makes non vegans roll their eyes at you instead of attracting them into the lifestyle in a welcoming & kind way.”

And here’s what the other tweets read on the micro-blogging site.

full offense, you’re an embarrassment to veganism and we have reduced you to “plant based” — team nike (@20OZREDBULL) April 29, 2018

So just because you’re vegan means you can’t make a kids day? One ice cream cone isn’t gonna make the world spontaneously combust.

Get a grip Anthony. — Grass Puppy Stan Ⓥ (@VeganGenesis) April 29, 2018

You’re the kind of vegan that makes non vegans roll their eyes at you instead of attracting them into the lifestyle in a welcoming & kind way. — Daniela Lewkowicz (@DanielaLewko) April 30, 2018

Dude get over it, it’s just a child and she didn’t mean any harm. — Laura Grace (@thatgirllaura22) April 29, 2018

What did you think of his tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd