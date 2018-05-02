Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Vegan man tries to shame woman for buying ‘non-vegan’ ice cream for a girl; Twitterati lash out at him

A man shared screenshots of a conversation with a woman, who had written how she bought an ice cream for a little girl, as she could not afford one. Being a vegan himself, he asked her if the ice cream was vegan. He, however, did not stop at that.

People often engage in healthy debates over a certain topic on social media. In fact, it serves as a great platform to exchange and share ideas. However, sometimes things can go out of hand or rather, take a nasty turn. Something similar happened when a user with the Twitter handle @7AnthonyDagher7 shared screenshots of a conversation with a woman, who had written how she bought an ice cream for a little girl, as she could not afford one.

A vegan himself, the man asked her if the ice cream was “vegan”. He did not stop at that. He shared screenshots of their conversation and wrote, “I usually do not do this, but I feel like this is appropriate to post since this person is claiming to be a vegan even though she admitted to buying non-vegan ice cream for someone else, defended what she did when I spoke with her privately.” He also said that she “blocked” her instead of “admitting” he was right.

“I do not want her to be attacked. I just want her to see she was wrong, which I hope enough vegans talking with her will accomplish. Please let me know if that happens,” he added.

Read his tweets here.

This, however, did not go down too well with people on social media. While one wrote, “So just because you’re vegan means you can’t make a kids day? One ice cream cone isn’t gonna make the world spontaneously combust,” another user posted, “You’re the kind of vegan that makes non vegans roll their eyes at you instead of attracting them into the lifestyle in a welcoming & kind way.”

And here’s what the other tweets read on the micro-blogging site.

What did you think of his tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

