Vanity Fair’s 24th annual Hollywood issue featured ‘extra limbs’; Twitterati can’t stop laughing

The latest Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue, which features the who’s who of the industry has garnered quite a reaction on social media after the 24th annual cover edition showcased multiple edits that did not go unnoticed. Interestingly, out of all the celebrities featured on the cover, two were given special attention along with some extra limbs. While Oprah Winfrey was presented with three hands, actor Reese Witherspoon appeared with three legs.

According to a BBC report, the celebrities were photographed by Annie Leibovitz. While many poked fun at the cover, there were others who came up with creative ways to appreciate and compliment the interesting edit. The magazine responded to the trolling on Twitter and even apologised in regard to Winfrey but stated that Witherspoon’s “extra limb” was the lining of her dress. Check out the corrected tweet by the magazine’s official handle:

12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year. The 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here: http://t.co/6PfsFsPzK1pic.twitter.com/MfRsp2y9Z3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error​ online​.) http://t.co/QNd74YtSTz — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

However, this did not stop people from having some fun. Check out the hilarious tweets here:

Now that Oprah has been exposed as an alien with three hands, her prospective presidential candidacy takes on more sinister overtones: pic.twitter.com/ZzP3GDza7x — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 25, 2018

Reese Witherspoon has three legs. pic.twitter.com/q9N6lkKx28 — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) January 26, 2018

im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/u1uQ63sDdd — space wifey 👑 (@leiascaptain) January 25, 2018

If you’re struggling at work today, just remember that you aren’t the person who let photos of Reese Witherspoon with three legs AND Oprah with three hands go to print. — Christine Jackson (@Cjax1694) January 25, 2018

3 legs on Reese W? pic.twitter.com/yeVHk7ikkc — nat flores (@natflores) January 25, 2018

NO, it’s NOT the lining of her dress. IT IS CLEARLY HER LEG. You can see her knee. Nice try though.

JUST ADMIT YOU PHOTOSHOP EVERYTHING and aren’t good at it and move on. — olbs (@iblok1) January 27, 2018

