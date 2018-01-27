Latest News

Vanity Fair’s 24th annual Hollywood issue featured ‘extra limbs’; Twitterati can’t stop laughing

Vanity Fair's latest cover has left Twitterati in splits after the magazine cover featured Oprah Winfrey with an extra hand and Reese Witherspoon with an extra leg. Though the magazine responded with an apology and explanation, it didn't stop Twitterati from trolling them for the edits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 27, 2018 6:51 pm
Vanity Fair, Vanity Fair cover, Vanity Fair oprah reese, Vanity Fair controversy, Vanity Fair james franco, reese witherspoon, james franco, oprah winfrey Can you spot the edit? (Source: Thinkstock Images, Tyleroakley/Twitter)
Related News

The latest Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue, which features the who’s who of the industry has garnered quite a reaction on social media after the 24th annual cover edition showcased multiple edits that did not go unnoticed. Interestingly, out of all the celebrities featured on the cover, two were given special attention along with some extra limbs. While Oprah Winfrey was presented with three hands, actor Reese Witherspoon appeared with three legs.

According to a BBC report, the celebrities were photographed by Annie Leibovitz. While many poked fun at the cover, there were others who came up with creative ways to appreciate and compliment the interesting edit. The magazine responded to the trolling on Twitter and even apologised in regard to Winfrey but stated that Witherspoon’s “extra limb” was the lining of her dress. Check out the corrected tweet by the magazine’s official handle:

However, this did not stop people from having some fun. Check out the hilarious tweets here:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 27: Latest News