Because nothing says ‘I Love You’ more than Van Gogh’s detached ear

Lend us your ear, all ye art lovers. (Source: Today Is Art Day/Youtube) Lend us your ear, all ye art lovers. (Source: Today Is Art Day/Youtube)

Are you all flustered trying to figure out what to gift your crush/partner this Valentine’s Day? Are all the suggestions thrown at you from the countless websites – hearts, red roses, chocolates and what not – seem clichéd and terribly boring for that one person who is all about sophistication, uniqueness and everything unpredictable? Then fear not, and lend us your year – because this might just be the thing for you.

ALSO SEE | Happy Valentine’s Day 2017: 5 quirky gifts for the love of your life

Today is Art Day has come out with a quirky gift option that would be super memorable. They’ve come out with a kicktsarte campaign that turns the famous post-Impressionist painter – who once cut off his ear to express his love to a prostitute – into an action figure, and yes, the ear is detachable.

The project has a “mission to make art and art history more fun and attractive to a wider audience”, and one such was to create this action figure, which is made of PVC and is 5 inches high. And though the figurines start at $21 a piece, and the estimated delivery wouldn’t be before July 2017, this does sound like a gift your crush isn’t likely to forget.

Check out a video about this quirky Van Gogh action figure here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd