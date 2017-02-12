Trending News

Because nothing says ‘I Love You’ more than Van Gogh’s detached ear

Today is Art Day has come out with a quirky gift option that would be super memorable.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 12, 2017 12:37 pm
valentine's day, valentine's day gifts, valentine's day quirky gifts, van gogh, van gogh detached ear, van gogh action figure, today is art day, indian express, indian express news Lend us your ear, all ye art lovers. (Source: Today Is Art Day/Youtube)

Are you all flustered trying to figure out what to gift your crush/partner this Valentine’s Day? Are all the suggestions thrown at you from the countless websites – hearts, red roses, chocolates and what not – seem clichéd and terribly boring for that one person who is all about sophistication, uniqueness and everything unpredictable? Then fear not, and lend us your year – because this might just be the thing for you.

Today is Art Day has come out with a quirky gift option that would be super memorable. They’ve come out with a kicktsarte campaign that turns the famous post-Impressionist painter – who once cut off his ear to express his love to a prostitute – into an action figure, and yes, the ear is detachable.

The project has a “mission to make art and art history more fun and attractive to a wider audience”, and one such was to create this action figure, which is made of PVC and is 5 inches high. And though the figurines start at $21 a piece, and the estimated delivery wouldn’t be before July 2017, this does sound like a gift your crush isn’t likely to forget.

Check out a video about this quirky Van Gogh action figure here.

 

