These #WhyImSingle tweets will answer SO many questions!

“Blessing of the moon upon you”. (Source: Thinkstock Images) “Blessing of the moon upon you”. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

‘Tis the season of love, and while that’s awesome for those new-in-love, or always-been-in-love people out there who have got the seven days leading up to Valentine’s Day down pat, wishing their crush or partner everything from rose day to hug day, there are at least three others for each of them who dread this one week of February.

ALSO SEE | Happy Valentine’s Day 2017: 5 quirky gifts for the love of your life

Massive hearts everywhere, love songs playing on the radio and not to forget the sudden appearance of love-locked couples at every mall, restaurant, park or public space you can think of. Well, as much as we love the concept of love and finding that one person who will rock your world are things that epics are made of, there is a sizable percentage of the global population that’s sitting and wondering ‘Why am I single?’

READ | Hug Day 2017: Did you know there are 18 different ways to hug a person?

And in today’s Digital Age, where better to express the confusion and angst than on a public platform like social media, which will not only help fellow singles to come and share the misery, but also attempt at figuring out this mystery. Of course, as is the nature of the medium, soon the hashtag #whyimsingle started doing the rounds on Twitter, in part aided by Jimmy Fallon’s last segment on The Tonight Show on the same topic.

Well, we browsed the Net to present to you a couple of options that you may relate to, or even just have a good friendly laugh with. Check these out:

#WhyImSingle because I lack this skill called “flirting” and “small talk”. pic.twitter.com/LNXHoMe6KO — chantelle (@iRatherBHappy) February 8, 2017

I choose fries over guys

#WhyImSingle — Jayne McBurney (@Jayne_McBurney) February 8, 2017

#WhyImSingle Because I find fictional guys hotter than the real thing — Em (@OncerFangirl17) February 8, 2017

I’ve been on Tinder for about 36 hours and I’m already over it. Guys think I’m cute, but they don’t want to talk to me. #WhyImSingle — Miss Kosis (@KosisMiss) February 8, 2017

*later that night*

Boy: your skin is like a babies bottom, so soft.

Me: How many babies bottoms are you touching#whyimsingle — Lauren Klinger (@lklingkling) February 7, 2017

Our hostess at breakfast said she was having a bad day and without thinking I replied with

“Blessing of the moon upon you”#WhyImSingle — Schmidt (@ClassicSchmidty) February 6, 2017

GIRL: What are you thinking about? ME: Punctuation and sentence placement.#grammar #whyimsingle — Keane Li (@keaneiscool) February 2, 2017

A guy I was dating sat down on the couch next to me. I proceeded to whisper “that’s the cat’s spot” to myself. #whyimsingle @jimmyfallon — Emily (@christyshark89) February 8, 2017

When I eat cake I flip it upside down so that I can lick the icing off the plate when I’m done with the cake #WhyImSingle @jimmyfallon — Alicia Baltus (@alicia_baltus) February 8, 2017

My dad makes me run every potential date through the sex offender registry “just in case we catch a live one.” #WhyImSingle — Barrett Daniels (@CareBarrett6) February 9, 2017

#WhyImSingle Me at bar: “What do you mean? Why wouldn’t you want to discuss the origins of the prison industrial complex?” pic.twitter.com/1OXU4zJWCj — Emily Bolton (@EEBolton) January 31, 2017

The photographer in me always wants to photoshop my date #whyimsingle — Team M&M (@SimplySwirlMe) February 12, 2017

Also, check out this really cool video of Fallon reading out #WhyImSingle hashtag messages.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd