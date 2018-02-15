Valentine’s Day on Mars: Share love with these photos of little hearts from the Red Planet

Mars sends love to Earthlings on Valentine’s Day! (Source: Ferguson Planetarium/Chris Hadfield/Twitter) Mars sends love to Earthlings on Valentine’s Day! (Source: Ferguson Planetarium/Chris Hadfield/Twitter)

Love is said to be the strongest force in the universe, and it is the only things that binds us together. But, is it really true? As people celebrated Valentine’s Day on Earth, an astronaut shared a spectacular collage of little hearts found on planet Mars claiming that it truly is!

“Happy Valentine’s Day, from hearts on Mars, to you,” Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield wrote on Twitter. With more than 6,300 retweets and 15,000 likes, at the time of writing, his post stole many hearts in the online space, and left them in wonder about the beauty and magic of the universe.

Before you put your thinking caps on, let us clarify that it isn’t a recent picture. The same photo floated on social media four years ago on February 14 after Hadfield posted and captioned it: Mars sends love to us all on Valentine’s Day – hearts abounding from the romantics at @NASAJPL!”

Happy Valentine’s Day, from hearts on Mars, to you. pic.twitter.com/9cZ68nZD5a — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) February 14, 2018

However, he was not the only one to do so. “Happy Valentine’s Day! Here are two ‘hearts’ on # Mars but there are actually more across the planet – search for them as a fun Valentine’s Day activity,” a tweet from Ferguson Planetarium read along with two breathtaking snapshots from Mars.

Happy Valentine’s Day! Here are two ‘hearts’ on #Mars but there are actually more across the planet – search for them as a fun Valentine’s Day activity. #Buffalove pic.twitter.com/qUorRgWC5x — Ferguson Planetarium (@WFPlanetarium) February 14, 2018

Many others responded with photos of the heart shape spotted on the surface of Pluto.

And to you, from another planetary neighbour! pic.twitter.com/56YYepS4B3 — Ryan Wright (@ryanwright) February 14, 2018

I didn’t know Mars had hearts. The only other heart I’ve seen was on Pluto. — Tom Veatch (@tomithy_veatch) February 14, 2018

Meanwhile, others replied with sweet tweets and quirky witticisms. Read some reactions here.

If men are from Mars & Women from Venus? This is promising 💘💫 — ShannonErinMcArthur (@ShannonErinM) February 14, 2018

I don’t “do” valentines day, but seeing as this is relevant and scientific, I’ll recycle this as my way of attempting festive cheer. 👽👩‍🚀 http://t.co/SBSeYzXIHt — Lily Robson (@TaxQueenLily) February 14, 2018

I love Valentines Day; for the heart, for the red, for the sweet and the sentiment. Seems Mars and I have something in common. http://t.co/oMGOSZ6yk3 — Sandra Ann Shamas (@thesandrashamas) February 14, 2018

Proof that love permeates the universe -or- that the god of war is trolling us. http://t.co/vCOZHUFVAc — Dave Ross (@thedaveross) February 14, 2018

Aren’t the pictures simply delightful? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

