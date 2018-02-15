  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Valentine’s Day on Mars: Share love with these photos of little hearts from the Red Planet

As people celebrated Valentine's Day on Earth, an astronaut shared a spectacular collage of little hearts found on planet Mars and proved that love permeates the universe. See the pictures here.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Updated: February 15, 2018 7:40 pm
valentines day 2018, valentines day hearts, hearts on mars, valentines day mars wishes, nasa mars photos, mars hearts on craters, hearts on mars chris hadfield, indian express, indian express news Mars sends love to Earthlings on Valentine’s Day! (Source: Ferguson Planetarium/Chris Hadfield/Twitter)
Related News

Love is said to be the strongest force in the universe, and it is the only things that binds us together. But, is it really true? As people celebrated Valentine’s Day on Earth, an astronaut shared a spectacular collage of little hearts found on planet Mars claiming that it truly is!

“Happy Valentine’s Day, from hearts on Mars, to you,” Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield wrote on Twitter. With more than 6,300 retweets and 15,000 likes, at the time of writing, his post stole many hearts in the online space, and left them in wonder about the beauty and magic of the universe.

Before you put your thinking caps on, let us clarify that it isn’t a recent picture. The same photo floated on social media four years ago on February 14 after Hadfield posted and captioned it: Mars sends love to us all on Valentine’s Day – hearts abounding from the romantics at @NASAJPL!”

However, he was not the only one to do so. “Happy Valentine’s Day! Here are two ‘hearts’ on but there are actually more across the planet – search for them as a fun Valentine’s Day activity,” a tweet from Ferguson Planetarium read along with two breathtaking snapshots from Mars.

Many others responded with photos of the heart shape spotted on the surface of Pluto.

Meanwhile, others replied with sweet tweets and quirky witticisms. Read some reactions here.

Aren’t the pictures simply delightful? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 15: Latest News