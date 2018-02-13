Valentine’s Day gifts: Twitterati are sharing #90sValentineGifts ideas and results are heartwarming

Valentine’s Day gifts: Surprise your loved one by gifting one these items from the 1990s. (Source:

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and each one is trying to surprise and pamper their partners. Exchanging roses, chocolates and teddy bears have happened and now it is time to show just how much you love them by gifitng them something they perhaps have been wanting for a long time. And while there are plenty of options available in the market, gifts that one wants or expects to receive from their loved ones have undergone a sea-change over the years. While everything personalised, from chocolates to badges, is the latest fad now, Valentine’s Day gifts during the 90s were completely different, and might we add, extremely sweet.

Days before Valentine’s Day, people on social media, perhaps overcome with nostalgia, are sharing gifting ideas of such ’90s Valentine’s Day gifts. From getting coupons to get Rachael’s haircut to getting tickets to Backstreet Boys, the range of gifts you can choose from the 1990s are absolutely heartwarming and are bound to make you nostalgic. The ’90s were the time of landline phones and mixed tapes and in case your partner is fond of these, there are several options you can choose from and gift her.

People are tweeting out gifting ideas with the hashtag #90sValentineGift and the results will warm your heart. One user, sharing photo of clear swatch phone, wrote, “Clear Swatch phone so we can talk all night so we can talk all night,” while another shared a picture of a red velvet scrunchie!

Here are some of these tweets.

Clear Swatch phone so we can talk all night #90sValentineGifts pic.twitter.com/fxftPT8Nd7 — Chris O’Brien (@bigdweeb) February 4, 2018

#90sValentineGifts This huge binder of burned CDs I got off Napster.. pic.twitter.com/voX3o9XeXt — Secia G (@Nessa_Star4) February 4, 2018

A Discman with a mixed CD of “our” songs#90sValentineGifts pic.twitter.com/mf4PGG51Gn — 🐾 Lola 🐾 (@_lola_bee) February 4, 2018

