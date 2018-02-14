Are you single on Valentine’s Day? Then these tweets are for you

Valentine’s Day: How are you celebrating the day? (Source: File Photo) Valentine’s Day: How are you celebrating the day? (Source: File Photo)

Valentine’s Day has arrived and lovers all across the world are busy celebrating the day. While the days preceding February 14 were special in their own right, nothing beats the excitement and thrill of Valentine’s Day. Lovers on this day are exchanging wishes, gifts, and also making plans to make the even more special for their partner. And while all these are adorable, there are also several people who have not found their love or worse might have had a breakup before Valentine’s Day. Amidst all the red balloons and the hearts, those who are single on Valentine’s Day have taken to social media to reveal how they are celebrating this day, or maybe not.

While some have drawn comparisons on how couples and those who are single are spending the day, others have expressed their reservation for the day, albeit in jest. While one wrote, “Couples: love is in the air, car, park/ Singles: love is in the office, canteen, bar,” another wrote, “Can’t believe it.. there must be a postal strike on again for the third year in a row on Valentine’s Day. For 3 years I’ve had no cards no. Happy Valentine’s Day to all the singles out there anyway.” There is also one who has a word of advice, “This Valentine’s day, if you’re single, please date yourself. Make yourself feel the exact same love that you want to receive from others because nothing and no one will ever love you the way you want to, except yourself. Self-love for y’all singles! ” Well, if all fails, you can always curl up with a nice book.

Here are some of the tweets.

Those who celebrates #ValentinesDay with passion and madness on social media. Let me tell you, All are singles!! 😉 — Hamza Khan Jakhrani (@hamzajakhrani) February 14, 2018

Couples: love is in the air, car, park

Singles: love is in the office, canteen, bar #ValentinesDay — AlteЯ Ǝgo ツ (@_heisenbong_) February 14, 2018

praying for all the singles on valentine’s day. *hello darkness my old friiieeend* — Melina Sophie (@MelinaSophie) February 14, 2018

Can’t believe it.. there must be a postal strike on again for the third year in a row on Valentine’s Day. For 3 years I’ve had no cards now 🌹❤ Happy Valentine’s Day to all the singles out there anyway 🌹❤ — JORDAN (@JordanWeekender) February 14, 2018

Here’s a gif to remind you that PERSONALITY is the most important thing – Happy Valentine’s Day to all the singles out there <3 pic.twitter.com/v5gChCdGom — Amaz (@Amaz) February 14, 2018

This Valentine’s day, if you’re single, please date yourself. Make yourself feel the exact same love that you want to receive from others because nothing and noone will ever love you the way you want to, except yourself. Self-love for y’all singles! 🤘💖 — swswswswswsw (@moookatok) February 13, 2018

