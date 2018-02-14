Single? Don’t be sad, read these amusing #SingleButNotSorry tweets on Valentine’s Day

Don’t have a date this Valentine’s Day? It’s time to read these tweets, and be proud of your singlehood. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Don’t have a date this Valentine’s Day? It’s time to read these tweets, and be proud of your singlehood. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Celebrated to express your feelings to loved ones, Valentine’s Day falls on February 14 every year. However, it isn’t just a day anymore, couples start preparing for it a week in advance — with a specific significance for each day — right from roses to chocolates and hugs. While some like to keep it simple, others go all out with cards, gifts and even plan a long vacation.

Amidst all the love-commotion, those who are not interested in love often tend to feel neglected. While some crib about it, others take to social media to express how being single is, if not better, equally satisfying as being in love. To share the same emotion, Twitter users posted their thoughts with the hashtag #SingleButNotSorry. From advising others to be content with their singlehood to stating the advantages of not being in a relationship, the tweets are the best way to stay happy and cheery about not having a date on Valentine’s Day.

Steal a glance at some cool advice on social media here.

Happy Valentine’s day. I am proudly single and I hate the way you are made feel lesser not perfect if you are not in a couple. So Happy Singles Day. Retweet if you agree. #SingleButNotSorry #Single #Singlelife — Joseph Sherry (@JosephSherry1) February 14, 2018

Single by choice, her choice#SingleButNotSorry — Kewal (@Spring_Dosa) February 14, 2018

Being single is the F5 key,It’s just so refreshing.. ❣ #SingleButNotSorry — DEƎP⟁ (@DeepPatodia) February 14, 2018

The hashtag #singlebutnotsorry already describes how sorry people feel being single 😂😂 — 🍁🎶 (@MahimaTiwary25) February 14, 2018

Being single is makes you feel liberated than lonely.#SingleButNotSorry@IMbesharam — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 14, 2018

#SingleButNotSorry You cannot say that singles are unhappy because they are not in a relationship.

They are happily in relationship with their freedom — Sweta Thapa (@sweta_freAk) February 14, 2018

Being single is all about you and your own choices and decisions.

You don’t really need love when you have good friends, with whom you can share your thoughts ✌#SingleButNotSorry — Aman (@humourously_urs) February 14, 2018

