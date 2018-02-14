Valentine’s Day 2018: Man upholds 39-year-old V-day tradition; triumphs over wife’s battle with Dementia

What is your Valentine’s Day tradition? (Source: Megan Cruz/Twitter) What is your Valentine’s Day tradition? (Source: Megan Cruz/Twitter)

Every couple has their own cute tradition when it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day. Some exchange gifts and some go out for romantic dinner dates, and while all these seems very cliched, if done for almost four decades, it can reaffirm one’s faith in true love and romance. This couple is one such example of the old school way of showing love. Ron and Donna have been together for 39-years now, and their age-old V-day tradition has gone viral on social media, giving #couplegoals to young bubbling lovers.

Back in 1979, when they first met, Ron knew that he had found his soulmate. On their first Valentine day, he gifted Donna’s favourite chocolates from Buffet’s Candy. Since then it became a tradition and the shop owner also showed his support in keeping up with the tradition. According to the reports, the shop owner told him that if he saves the box, they will refill it the next year for Valentine’s Day. Cut to 2018, he still gifts her favourite chocolate in the same box.

This special #ValentinesDay tradition is not lost on Donna Kramer. Watch the Kramers’ adorable love story here: http://t.co/PgrrkEb0Wz pic.twitter.com/t2lHq7nV2P — KOAT.com (@koat7news) February 12, 2018

Everyone – meet Ron! This guy is such a sweetheart. He and his wife have a beautiful #ValentinesDay tradition, and guess what: he’s allowed me to share their story tonight at 10pm on @koat7news ❤ #ABQ #NM #KOAT pic.twitter.com/qSarWEmJi5 — Megan Cruz (@MeganKOAT) February 11, 2018

Like every Bollywood movie, there is a sad angle to this love story too. In 2014, Donna was diagnosed with Dementia and in August 2015 she had to be moved to a care facility due to her condition. Knowing the fact that she may forget every gesture that Ron has ever made to her, he was still diligent in his activities. Miraculously, all his love turned fruitful and Donna remembered that they had been married for that long.

Ron and Donna just proved that true love really lasts for a lifetime.

