Valentines Day 2017: #BadValentinesDayGifts to give if you want a break up or get back at your ex

These are probably the gift ideas you should stay away from if you are bad at gifting. (Source: Thinkstock Images) These are probably the gift ideas you should stay away from if you are bad at gifting. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

While couples across the world are celebrating the ‘Day of Love’, there are probably others for whom the day must not have gone as planned. May be you were expecting him to surprise you, and he is still snoring away. May be you thought she’ll gift you something in return for that expensive rock you bought her, but all she said was a “Happy Valentine’s Day, baby”. It seems whispering sweet nothings to each other is all good, but when it comes to gifts, most people still are clueless as ever. As much as gifting is a quintessential part of Valentine’s Day celebrations, there are people who come up ridiculous gifting ideas, every time. So much so, it has become a hashtag #BadValentinesDayGifts on Twitter also. As much as the suggestions are hilarious, we suggest you don’t give them to anybody on Valentine’s Day. No, don’t even think about it!

Sample some of the hilarious #BadValentinesDayGifts suggestions below.

#badValentinesDayGifts Gifts you bought for yourself subconsciously. — Capt. Cupido ~ (@Cupido_Jason) February 13, 2017

#BadValentinesDayGifts It’s a divorce. I made it myself. — Yuriofwind (@Yuriofwind) February 10, 2017

#BadValentinesDayGifts A promise of dinner on another year. — Richard MacLean (@RichardPMacLean) February 14, 2017

#BadValentinesDayGifts: A break up text after hyping your SO for some extravagant gift. — Zoe Bro🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@TBG617) February 13, 2017

#BadValentinesDayGifts: I ordered my gf flowers that didn’t arrive (or were stolen from the porch), so I gave her the delivery confirmation — Zoe Bro🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@TBG617) February 13, 2017

A planet fitness gym membership #BadValentinesDayGiftspic.twitter.com/pU9JTsmi7x — Cancel My Planet (@cancelmyplanet) February 13, 2017

From gym memberships and mom jeans to break up texts and divorce papers, Internet seems to have left no stone unturned to come up with these bad Valentine’s Day gifting ideas.

Of course, these are definitely not what you should take inspiration from, if you are in it for the long haul. But if you were planning to get back at a terrible ex, this sure seems like an opportunity.

Happy Valentine’s Day y’all.

