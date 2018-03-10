Waitress’ act of kindness wins her love and scholarship worth Rs 10,00,000 for college

The kind gesture was captured on camera and shared on Facebook by another customer. (Source: Laura Wolf/ Facebook, ABC13 Houstan/ Youtube) The kind gesture was captured on camera and shared on Facebook by another customer. (Source: Laura Wolf/ Facebook, ABC13 Houstan/ Youtube)

A little act of kindness can go a long way, and of late, many such instances have come to the fore wherein Netizens have made the Internet a better place with their love and support. Something similar happened when a teenage waitress at an eatery went beyond her duty to help an elderly man. Her selfless act was not overlooked by Netizens, who not only lauded her, but also made sure she got a reward for it.

The 18-year-old Evoni Williams, a staff of Waffle House, was working a morning shift in the city of La Marque when customer Adrian Charpentier came in for breakfast. Charpentier, a regular there, recently underwent a surgery due to which he was having trouble in cutting his meal into pieces. Without any hesitation, Williams grabbed a knife and fork and started to cut smaller pieces so that the ailing man could eat his food.

Another customer at a nearby table, Laura Wolf, noticed the heartwarming and posted a photo of the young girl on Facebook. With the caption, “This may seem small but to him, I’m sure it was huge,” she posted the photo which quickly went viral. “I’m thankful to have seen this act of kindness and caring at the start of my day while everything in this world seems so negative. If we could all be like this waitress & take time to offer a helping hand,” the post also read.

The post garnered quite a lot of love and compliments. What’s more, it soon grabbed the Mayor’s attention and many other people from Texas Southern University. In a few days, authorities from TSU rewarded her with a scholarship for $16,000 (worth approximately Rs 10,00,000). According to a report by the ABC 7, Williams had been saving up for her college education by working at the restaurant for over a year.

Not just the scholarship, La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking also handed over a proclamation in an emotional ceremony — that dedicated a day to her and said that — March 8 will be now known as ‘Evoni “NeeNee” Williams Day’ in La Marque.

