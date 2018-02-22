Radio jockey broadcasts childbirth LIVE on air; listeners vote to name the baby boy

The child, who weighed over seven pounds is healthy and now the host is on her maternity leave. (Representational photo/Thinkstock images) The child, who weighed over seven pounds is healthy and now the host is on her maternity leave. (Representational photo/Thinkstock images)

Unusual childbirth stories have often beautifully chronicled how miracles can happen anytime, anywhere. Remember when a doctor mom paused her own delivery to help another pregnant lady, or the woman who delivered her child mid-air on a flight? However, have you ever heard a childbirth live on air? Recently, a radio jockey broadcasted her birth by Caesarean section on Tuesday (February 20) in the US.

RJ Cassiday Proctor, a morning presenter on The Arch station of St Louis went into early labour during her show on Monday. She was later shifted to a hospital but the station worked with the hospital, where she was due to deliver her baby so that it could be broadcasted on air.

Proctor later said it was ‘spur-of-the-moment’ decision. “It was amazing to be able to share the most exciting day of my life with our radio listeners,” she told BBC. Describing the memorable and unusual experience, new mommy added that it was “an extension of what I already do every day on our radio show [as] I share all aspects of my life with the [listeners]”.

And not just the delivery, Proctor also gave her listeners a chance to name the little one. The proud parents had selected twelve names and it was put up for voting. The listeners finally chose Jameson as the baby’s name. “Twelve silly names and twelve names chosen by the couple competed for one slot. We kept voting until we got to Jameson,” programme director, Scott Roddy, told a local daily.

The child, who weighed over seven pounds is healthy, and now the host is on her maternity leave.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd