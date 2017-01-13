US President Barack Obama attends staff’s wedding as a groomsman and it’s adorable

No wedding is incomplete with close buddies, and if the US commander-in-chief is your groomsman, then it’s a presidential affair indeed. (Source: Twitter) No wedding is incomplete with close buddies, and if the US commander-in-chief is your groomsman, then it’s a presidential affair indeed. (Source: Twitter)

A wedding is a memorable affair for any bride and groom, but it becomes extra special if it is attended by the President of the country. But then, when it comes to outgoing US President Barack Obama, it’s always been – expect the unexpected.

Florida couple Marvin Nicholson and Helen Pajcic tied the knot in a special ceremony that was attended by none other than Obama. But what made his appearance at the wedding extra special was that Obama was not just a guest but he was one of the groomsmen! Nicholson is one of the President’s personal aides as well as a close friend, and Obama did not seem out of place at all among the rest.

Interestingly, President Obama was not alone. The wedding was also attended by Secretary of State John Kerry and he too wasn’t just a guest. Kerry officiated the marriage!

According to a report by the Washington Post, apart from the groom, the bride Pajcic also briefly worked in the president’s administration. The couple had also worked together during Obama’s 2008 campaign.

Nicholson, the White House trip director and a regular golfing mate, exchanged vows with Pajcic on Saturday in Jacksonville, just a few hours after Obama’s farewell party.

People on Twitter congratulated the couple and thought that Obama being present as a groomsman was extremely adorable.

This photo of Obama as a groomsman in one of his staffer’s weddings last weekend is everything. pic.twitter.com/dZNxgZZUE7 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 11, 2017

Just an ordinary wedding? Look more closely. That’s John Kerry officiating, and President Obama as a groomsman. pic.twitter.com/6SPw15FRpP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 10, 2017

“@duchesskk: Obama was a groomsman at his staff’s wedding. 😍 pic.twitter.com/E3sT4kgWf9” Awesome guy — Nwanyi’Oma (@Inzaghi1) January 11, 2017

