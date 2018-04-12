This US personal trainer is proud to be a ‘BAD MOM’; her post is going viral for all the right reasons

The mother of two and a personal fitness trainer has been trolled often online for working out during her pregnancy. (Source: diaryofafitmommyofficial/ Instagram) The mother of two and a personal fitness trainer has been trolled often online for working out during her pregnancy. (Source: diaryofafitmommyofficial/ Instagram)

From slut-shaming to body shaming, women around the world are constantly under the radar for what they wear, how they look so on and so forth. But we all know it’s not just restricted to that. When women enter the beautiful world of motherhood, they are even criticised then. Be it for gaining weight postpartum or for breastfeeding in public, or NOT breastfeeding, getting back in shape, sleeping with the baby, leaving them in cribs — the list is endless.

Not to mention, how quickly people begin to judge if a new mom decides to do almost anything — going back to work or staying home and taking care. People are quick to jump their horse and shame others and deem them as bad moms. One such mother of two, Sia Cooper from Florida, wrote a poignant post on Instagram calling out those shaming her and wearing the tag of ‘bad mom’ with pride. And her post is going viral for all the right reasons.

In her post, the personal trainer writes, “If I had a nickel for every time I’ve been called a “bad mom,” I would be soooo rich!”

Listing all the reasons why people trolled and ridiculed her online she highlights, “I’ve learned that the true ‘bad moms’ out there are the ones who constantly tear other moms down by judging them.”

With a photo of her two children, and with ‘bad mom’ written on her arm, Cooper is seen drinking wine. And as the photograph speaks a thousand words itself, she insists, “There’s no one right way to parent or to be a mom.”

And highlighting why she is proud to be a ‘bad mom’, she underlines, “Being a mom is hard enough and if all the following make me a “bad mom” then I’ll gladly wear it proudly!”

Here’s her full post:

If I had a nickel for every time I’ve been called a “bad mom,” I would be soooo rich! It seems almost impossible to be a textbook or politically correct good mom these days because everywhere you turn another mom is judging your parenting choices. Am I right?

I’ve been called a bad mom for:

Workout out during pregnancy.

Working out while having kids… period.

For caring about my looks and health.

Working out in Target.

Using canned goods and plastic crockpot liners.

Having tattoos and piercings.

Enjoying wine every now and then.

For letting my kids use technology.

For letting my kids have sugar and happy meals occasionally.

For not “covering up” around my kids.

For running a full time business from home.

For co-sleeping with my kids.

For collecting sports cars and motorcycles aka having a hobby.

For taking time for myself.

For having abs.

I’ve learned that the true “bad moms” out there are the ones who constantly tear other moms down by judging them. Those moms are the ones who are truly insecure and have strong feelings of inadequacy because why else would they do that? Misery loves company.

There’s no one right way to parent or to be a mom. We all are running in the same race and doing the best that we can. Motherhood is not a one size fits all-what works for one family may not work for the next. So who are we to judge another mom’s choices or reasoning?

Being a mom is hard enough and if all the following make me a “bad mom” then I’ll gladly wear it proudly! Here’s to all the bad moms out there.”

She later posted two more Insta post in which she addressed how often people judge stay-at-home moms and think them as “lazy” or “useless”.

And extending her point in a second post she wrote how people often shamed her for being fit and working out during pregnancy.

What do you think about Cooper’s post? Tell us in comments below.

