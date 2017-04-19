Snake on a train: Python takes joyride on Sydney train

Luckily the snake was not a poisonous one. (Source: Trains info/ Twitter) Luckily the snake was not a poisonous one. (Source: Trains info/ Twitter)

When it comes to snakes, Australia can be a pretty scary place. The slimy, creepy creature can literally invade any space and kick the living daylights out of someone. And recently, one such species was spotted riding a train! Yes, not in any grassland or garden but the python hitchhiked on a South Coast Line train.

ALSO WATCH | Poisonous Eastern Brown snake filmed swallowing a python in Australia

Commuters travelling from Kaima to Sydney on the 6.54 pm train were shocked to find a snake hanging from the edge of an overhead luggage rack in one of the carriages. Though train authorities were alerted about the reptile they could only provide help after more than an hour later, when the train pulled into Sydney’s Central Station.

ALSO READ | Mother got shock of her life when a deadly snake photobombed her two-year-old toddler’s picture

“Arrangements were made for a snake handler to meet the train on arrival at Central Station,” a NSW TrainLink spokesperson told the Sydney Morning Herald. Finally, the train reached the Sydney station little after 9 pm and the snake was rescued.

An unusual customer on one of our #SouthCoastLine trains this evening! #snakeonatrain (our mate was unharmed and taken off for relocation 🐍) pic.twitter.com/Mq80ZqZQDt — Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) April 18, 2017

Thankfully, the snake on the train was identified as a non-venomous kind and a popular pet breed. The python was not long but it managed to scare the other passengers in the coach.

Last year, another such incident happened when a man was arrested for travelling with a jungle-python and showing it off to fellow passengers. The NSW Police rescued the reptile called “bread” from its owner and later relocated it after a thorough exam.

*Insert Samuel L. Jackson voice* Snake on a train at Woy Woy http://t.co/AzQ1F3Zfkq pic.twitter.com/SbPjTpKW1n — NSW Police (@nswpolice) July 19, 2016

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd