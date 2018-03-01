Fed up of untangling earphones? You are NOT alone! Tweeple share the struggle

‘I honestly think I’ve spent half of my life untangling headphones.’ (Source: Thinkstock Images) ‘I honestly think I’ve spent half of my life untangling headphones.’ (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Music has become an indispensable part of many lives, and most people can’t disconnect from listening to their favourite tracks — no matter what the time or the place. And earphones are the best way to get lost in the world of music. But, how often do you pick up your earphones and end up wasting all your time in untangling them? Isn’t it frustrating? Well, you are not alone.

Expressing their anguish and exasperation, many social media users took to Twitter to post how tiring it is to untangle their earphones all the time. While some narrated how they cope up with it, others cracked jokes and some even went on to make memes about the struggle. “Now hiring: an on-call position for someone to untangle my damn headphones for me,” one user wrote, and another posted: “Had to untangle my headphones so apologies I’ll be running about 3.5 hours late.” Read some tweets here.

I honestly think I’ve spent half of my life untangling headphones. — karys (@karysjones) February 23, 2018

Hubs watching me try to untangle my headphone cords at my computer desk starts laughing and says, “It’s like watching a child realize they have hands.” 😒 — Elly Blake (@elly_blake) February 28, 2018

When I’m untangling my headphones I really start to wonder if anything is worth it — susan christmas (@JamieValentine8) February 21, 2018

I would love to see a time lapse of my headphones in my pocket… I don’t understand how they get so tangled in such a short period of time. What do they do in there? I can’t imagine THAT much movement happening.. I’m confused and sweaty from trying to untangle them… — Lee Brown (@LeeBrown_V) February 23, 2018

Had to untangle my headphones so apologies I’ll be running about 3.5 hours late. — Eli Bauman (@EliBauman) February 13, 2018

I know God says nothing is impossible but the Bible was written before anyone tried to untangle headphones in the dark. — John Crist (@johnbcrist) February 16, 2018

It took me 10 minutes to untangle my headphones and I can’t possibly think of a better metaphor for my life — AntAntGetMoney (@AntVigz) February 26, 2018

Me trying to untangle my headphones pic.twitter.com/zvX2bpgFG6 — Farid Ghazaeri (@RRilena) February 23, 2018

me and John literally used to get so bored in math that we would tangle headphones and give them to each other to try and untangle — chris (@xanaxisgay) February 17, 2018

now hiring: an on-call position for someone to untangle my damn headphones for me — lyric (@stockhoImyeezus) February 15, 2018

Looking like a commercial for wireless headphones trying to untangle these damn things 🤦🏻‍♀️ — a n n i e (@instantrepeat) February 27, 2018

when you die you just see a big number representing the exact amount of time you spent untangling headphones and then god laughs at you — COMEDICHACK.TXT (@chucklepunk) February 20, 2018

Wireless headphones?! But how will we make our artisanal knots? pic.twitter.com/lZnG0sEgnM — Portlandia (@portlandia) September 7, 2016

