United Airlines posted a friendly banter for viral nuggets winner, got brutally roasted instead

Twitterati are in no mood to spare United Airlines as the wounds seem to be still fresh in their mind!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 12, 2017 9:41 pm
united airlines, wendys, chicken nuggets winner, united airlines roasted on twitter, united airlines trolled, twitterati chicken nuggets, indian express, indian express news United Airlines gets savagely roasted yet again! (Source: AP)

Who can forget how United Airlines forcefully dragged off a passenger from its flight? After the cruel act, the US carrier found itself in the midst of a social media storm. Not just Twitterati, rival airlines also started trolling the company. It’s been a month since the tragic incident took place, but things have only gotten worse. Moreover, in another shocking incident, a passenger was flown to Paris 3,000 miles in the wrong direction in a United Airlines flight.

It can be well inferred that the airline company is desperately trying to get things back in line. A couple of days back, United Airlines posted a friendly banter for the chicken nuggets winner, who has been declared the author of the most retweeted tweet now. “If you get the 18 million RTs, we’ll give you a free flight to take you to any @Wendys in the world in a city we serve. Good luck!” they had earlier written to Carter Wilkerson. After his great feat, they sent their congratulatory message to him on May 10. This is what they wrote: “Hey @carterjwm, congrats on your world record! It’s time to decide where in the world you’d like to visit a @Wendys!”

But, Twitterati was in no mood to spare them as the wounds seem to be still fresh in their minds! See how the airline company was savagely roasted in the tweets below.

That’s some brutal bashing, isn’t it?

