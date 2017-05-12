United Airlines posted a friendly banter for viral nuggets winner, got brutally roasted instead

United Airlines gets savagely roasted yet again! (Source: AP) United Airlines gets savagely roasted yet again! (Source: AP)

Who can forget how United Airlines forcefully dragged off a passenger from its flight? After the cruel act, the US carrier found itself in the midst of a social media storm. Not just Twitterati, rival airlines also started trolling the company. It’s been a month since the tragic incident took place, but things have only gotten worse. Moreover, in another shocking incident, a passenger was flown to Paris 3,000 miles in the wrong direction in a United Airlines flight.

ALSO SEE | WATCH: After United Airlines’ fiasco, another video showing Asian doctor’s bloodied face is going viral

It can be well inferred that the airline company is desperately trying to get things back in line. A couple of days back, United Airlines posted a friendly banter for the chicken nuggets winner, who has been declared the author of the most retweeted tweet now. “If you get the 18 million RTs, we’ll give you a free flight to take you to any @Wendys in the world in a city we serve. Good luck!” they had earlier written to Carter Wilkerson. After his great feat, they sent their congratulatory message to him on May 10. This is what they wrote: “Hey @carterjwm, congrats on your world record! It’s time to decide where in the world you’d like to visit a @Wendys!”

Steal a glance at their tweets here:

If you get the 18 million RTs, we’ll give you a free flight to take you to any @Wendys in the world in a city we serve. Good luck! http://t.co/igxnPg1JUF — United (@united) April 8, 2017

Hey @carterjwm, congrats on your world record! It’s time to decide where in the world you’d like to visit a @Wendys! DM to get the ✈ rolling http://t.co/3prDeaQdbL — United (@united) May 10, 2017

But, Twitterati was in no mood to spare them as the wounds seem to be still fresh in their minds! See how the airline company was savagely roasted in the tweets below.

@united @carterjwm @Wendys Yo @United how many retweets to not get assaulted by you on my next flight? — Siqi Chen (@blader) May 11, 2017

@united @carterjwm @Wendys This is so sick!!!! Now you can beat the shit out of him and use his blood as nugget dip 🔥🔥🔥 — LORD SLiME (@FRONZ1LLA) May 11, 2017

@united @carterjwm @Wendys Yeah I don’t think he’d be interested in voluntarily signing up for physical abuse. — Santosh Rao (@hsotnas) May 10, 2017

@united @carterjwm @Wendys They will take your nuggs to feed their victims — Darryl Langston (@zilchzombie) May 10, 2017

That’s some brutal bashing, isn’t it?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd