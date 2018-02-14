After EMERGENCY landing, passengers share photos of United Airline’s DAMAGED engine

A piece of the cover came off the the flight 1175’s right engine. (Source: Haley Ebert/Twitter) A piece of the cover came off the the flight 1175’s right engine. (Source: Haley Ebert/Twitter)

A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Honolulu on Tuesday (February 13) due to some damage. A piece of the cover came off the the flight 1175’s right engine, United spokesman Charles Hobart told CNN. “Our pilots followed all necessary protocols to safely land the aircraft,” United said in a statement, adding that all passengers departed the Boeing 777 normally at the gate.

No sooner did it land safely, passengers breathed a sigh of relief and shared how they were “scared” while in the plane. Many also took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the damaged engine – that had no cover – while flying high up.

“It was about 45 minutes until we landed. Heard a big bang and the plane started to shake violently. The pilots and crew did a great job at keeping us updated,” one of them tweeted, and another one wrote, “This afternoon United Airlines flight 1175 reported a mechanical issue en route to HNL. The plane landed safely with Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) personnel standing by as a precaution.”

occurred 36 minutes to landing. seats 24K and 24L had a great view of the debris coming off — Erik Haddad (@erikhaddad) February 13, 2018

HDOT: This afternoon United Airlines flight 1175 reported a mechanical issue en route to HNL. The plane landed safely with Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) personnel standing by as a precaution. — Andrew Pereira (@AP_Honolulu) February 13, 2018

I don’t see anything about this in the manual ✈#ua1175 pic.twitter.com/yTECg9fxZw — Erik Haddad (@erikhaddad) February 13, 2018

Scary when you only have two engines. Glad you’re safe. Island bananas and strawberry papayas. Good stuff. — I’m Anti-Stupid (@GrayGeek401) February 13, 2018

#ua1175 so glad we are all safe after our emergency landing. pic.twitter.com/bltAPWzYhn — Haley Ebert (@haleylora) February 13, 2018

Thanks, Maria. Could you see parts flying off during the flight? How long into the flight did parts start breaking off? Did the captain inform passengers what was happening? You, along with fellow passengers, must have been terrified! — Michelle Robertson (@mrobertsonsf) February 13, 2018

It was about 45 minutes until we landed. Heard a big bang and the plane started to shake violently. The pilots and crew did a great job at keeping us updated. — Maria Falaschi (@mfalaschi) February 14, 2018

This damage is nothing to worry about; planes are designed with fail safe systems; and the Engine Cover is a Tertiary structure meaning, that if it failed it wouldn’t endanger the flight or it’s integrity! It’s scary but nothing to worry about! — Token Black (@TokenBlack98) February 13, 2018

What’s the likely cause of the vibration? The aerodynamics after the cowling came off or the engine itself? — Ken Tindell (@kentindell) February 13, 2018

The aerodynamics for the majority; it’s because the airflow is heavily disrupted by the loss of the engine cowlings! The engine also but they’re insignificant compared to the airflow! The Airflow normally passes by without any heavy vibrations thanks to the cowlings! — Token Black (@TokenBlack98) February 14, 2018

I can’t even imagine what my reaction would have been to seeing that out my window while thousands of feet above the Pacific. 🙈 Well done to the pilots. — Maureen (@MomInStL) February 13, 2018

It was pretty scary. They did a great job and so did the crew! — Maria Falaschi (@mfalaschi) February 13, 2018

