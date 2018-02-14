  • Associate Sponsor
After EMERGENCY landing, passengers share photos of United Airline’s DAMAGED engine

Passengers flying in a United Airlines flight took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the damaged engine of the plane - that had no cover - while flying high up. See photos and videos here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 14, 2018 9:57 pm
united airlines, flight emergency landing, emergency landing honolulu, damaged engine, honolulu landing flight, indian express, indian express news A piece of the cover came off the the flight 1175’s right engine. (Source: Haley Ebert/Twitter)
A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Honolulu on Tuesday (February 13) due to some damage. A piece of the cover came off the the flight 1175’s right engine, United spokesman Charles Hobart told CNN. “Our pilots followed all necessary protocols to safely land the aircraft,” United said in a statement, adding that all passengers departed the Boeing 777 normally at the gate.

No sooner did it land safely, passengers breathed a sigh of relief and shared how they were “scared” while in the plane. Many also took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the damaged engine – that had no cover – while flying high up.

“It was about 45 minutes until we landed. Heard a big bang and the plane started to shake violently. The pilots and crew did a great job at keeping us updated,” one of them tweeted, and another one wrote, “This afternoon United Airlines flight 1175 reported a mechanical issue en route to HNL. The plane landed safely with Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) personnel standing by as a precaution.”

