Latest News

No entry for PEACOCK! United Airlines deny woman’s ‘emotional support’ on flight

United Airlines denied entry to a woman's pet peacock while she set out to fly from the Newark Liberty International Airport. The unidentified owner felt the need to carry the gigantic pet along with her as it was her "emotional support".

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: January 31, 2018 8:01 pm
peacock, emotional supporter peacock, a woman carries her emotional supporter peacock, united airlines denis woman's emotional supporter peacock Do you think the peacock should have been allowed on the United Airlines flight? (Source: The Jet set/Facebook)
Related News

Many people love to travel with their pets — right from dogs to cats and guinea pigs! However, a woman flying out of Newark Liberty International Airport in US was left spitting feathers when she couldn’t take her pet peacock on a United Airlines flight.

Calling it her “comfort animal”, she said she felt it necessary to have her “emotional support” by her side. The woman also told the officials that she had an extra ticket booked for the bird, the Fox News reported. Sadly, the peacock couldn’t accompany her and the airlines stated a number of reasons for denying entry to the bird.

Earlier this month, Delta made headlines when they redefined their norms to carry pets on flights. They urged their flyers to present documentation two days in advance that certifies their need for an animal as well as proof of the animal’s training and vaccination. The move provoked other airlines – including United Airlines – to redefine their rules and regulations for pets.

However, they still refused the woman from bringing her peacock as reportedly, the animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, “including its weight and size”. “We explained this to the customers on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport,” United Airlines said in a statement. Photos of the peacock were later posted by a travel site on Facebook, and they have been going viral ever since.

Watch the video here.

 

After it was shared online, many people raised interesting questions about maintaining a balance between animal care and safety of the flyers on Twitter. Read some reactions here.

What do you think about the entire fiasco? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Nilesh Jain
    Jan 31, 2018 at 8:25 pm
    Support in harassing me , humiliating me , defaming me so that those poisonous snake can loot me ?
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Nilesh Jain
      Jan 31, 2018 at 8:24 pm
      'Support' in harassing me ? in defaming me ?
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      Most Read
      Best of Express
      Buzzing Now
      Top News
      Jan 31: Latest News