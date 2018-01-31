No entry for PEACOCK! United Airlines deny woman’s ‘emotional support’ on flight

Do you think the peacock should have been allowed on the United Airlines flight? (Source: The Jet set/Facebook) Do you think the peacock should have been allowed on the United Airlines flight? (Source: The Jet set/Facebook)

Many people love to travel with their pets — right from dogs to cats and guinea pigs! However, a woman flying out of Newark Liberty International Airport in US was left spitting feathers when she couldn’t take her pet peacock on a United Airlines flight.

Calling it her “comfort animal”, she said she felt it necessary to have her “emotional support” by her side. The woman also told the officials that she had an extra ticket booked for the bird, the Fox News reported. Sadly, the peacock couldn’t accompany her and the airlines stated a number of reasons for denying entry to the bird.

Earlier this month, Delta made headlines when they redefined their norms to carry pets on flights. They urged their flyers to present documentation two days in advance that certifies their need for an animal as well as proof of the animal’s training and vaccination. The move provoked other airlines – including United Airlines – to redefine their rules and regulations for pets.

However, they still refused the woman from bringing her peacock as reportedly, the animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, “including its weight and size”. “We explained this to the customers on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport,” United Airlines said in a statement. Photos of the peacock were later posted by a travel site on Facebook, and they have been going viral ever since.

After it was shared online, many people raised interesting questions about maintaining a balance between animal care and safety of the flyers on Twitter. Read some reactions here.

i don’t know what is or isn’t appropriate to say about emotional support animals but…she was really about to bring that big ol peacock on the plane? — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) January 30, 2018

*sees news report of woman with emotional support peacock*

This is getting out of hand. It’s insane, I say to my PMS support King Cobra. — Kris P Kreme (@krisv_723) January 30, 2018

Can you bring an emotional support peacock to the State of the Union? Asking for a First Lady. — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 30, 2018

Where do I register for an emotional support peacock? — Sooz (@CruisinSoozan) January 31, 2018

My favourite story of the day is the woman flying United Airlines, who was told her emotional support peacock wouldn’t be allowed on the plane. I bet she was spitting feathers! pic.twitter.com/o6kNSsTPGG — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) January 31, 2018

What do you think about the entire fiasco? Tell us in the comments below.

