Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Remember the ‘UNFAITHFUL man’ photo? Turns out there is an 18th century version of it

It seems people on social media have found the predecessor to the "disloyal man" picture and turns out it is a painting by Joshua Reynolds. The painting Garrick Between Tragedy and Comedy was based on his friend and actor David Garrick stuck between two women who represent comedy and tragedy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 17, 2018 6:54:21 pm
distracted boy meme, boy checking out other girl meme, 18th century painting meme, jospeh reynold painting, funny meme, indian express, indian express news The 18th century version of the ‘distracted boy’ meme was painted by Joshua Reynold. (Source: @ELXGANZA/Twitter)
Certain pictures on social media become memes and go on to live in our memory for a long, long time. One such was the image of a boy looking shamelessly at another woman with a lady standing next to him, presumably his girlfriend, with a bewildered expression on her face. People on the Internet went on an overdrive trying to caption the picture and made hilarious memes on it. The image was originally a Shutterstock picture and its caption read, “Disloyal man walking with his girlfriend and looking amazed at another seductive girl.”

ALSO READ | This ‘UNFAITHFUL man’ photo is a HIT Internet meme for obvious reasons!

Now it seems people on social media have found the predecessor to the “disloyal man” picture and turns out it is a painting by Joshua Reynolds. The painting Garrick Between Tragedy and Comedy was based on his friend and actor David Garrick stuck between two women who represent comedy and tragedy. And the way it was drawn, it does bear quite a semblance to the meme. A person with the Twitter handle @ELXGANZA shared the picture of the painting and wrote, “I’ve found the 18th century equivalent to the distracted boyfriend meme,” and soon people agreed.

ALSO READ | A 97-year-old ‘meme-like’ sketch has surfaced on the Internet; awed Twitterati think it’s RELATABLE

“Fun fact: the painting is by Joshua Reynolds and it depicts the actor David Garrick stuck between the alure of Comedy and the prestige of Tragedy, so here’s a depiction of how the meme would have worked in its original context,” @ELXGANZA wrote and one even said, “the women are even wearing the same basic colors.”

This is the painting.

 

Here are a few reactions by people:

Some found other instances too.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

