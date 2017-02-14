Trending News

Unbelievable: US students give Hitler-themed Valentine’s Day cards, garners social media outrage

Outrageous.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 14, 2017 9:23 pm
Just how far will you go to declare your love? With Valentine’s Day here, it is inevitable there will be lovestruck couples around us exchanging little notes and romantic cards. But how legit is it declare your feelings at the expense of one of the gravest tragedies humanity has ever witnessed — the Holocaust? As unbelievable as that might sound to you right now, this really happened.

At Central Michigan University, in Mount Pleasant, USA, a student Madison Rodriguez Eberth spotted a ‘Valentine’s card’ that read “my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews” with a picture of Hitler on it recently. She posted pictures of the card on the Internet, which then spread like wildfire. Reportedly, the card was given to a member of the Organization of Women Leaders.

As though making a joke on the Holocaust episode wasn’t enough in itself, the card even misstates the fact that six million Jews were killed. According to BuzzFeed News, the card, which was signed by a certain Courtney, was inside a goody bag that was exchanged during a College Republicans Valentine’s Day party. Although it hasn’t been identified as to who exactly Courtney is, the incident sparked widespread outrage, especially after Eberth shared the pictures online.

It seems that Eberth, who had shared the pictures on Facebook, deleted them or changed the privacy settings after the College Republicans at Central Michigan University issued a public apology on their FB page.

Students of the University also staged widespread protests against the “racist Valentine” while the school’s president George Ross reportedly said, “this is not who we are”.

As much as the incident required an apology, we wonder if this was a matter to be made a joke of in the name of Valentine’s Day, at all?

