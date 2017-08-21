Only in Express

Pune eatery serves up PASTA BIRYANI! The Internet is justifiably FREAKING OUT!

A picture of the Pasta Biryani has been shared multiple times online, and people can't digest the idea of their beloved biryani being ruined like this. And it's not just the biryani, but even the accompaniment that has left everyone baffled. The picture of the thali shows the dish served with 'oregano raita'!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 21, 2017 8:41 pm
biryani, weird biryani, bizarre biryani recipes, pasta biryani, pune pasta biryani, biryani jokes, biryani stories, pizza biryani, viral photos, viral news, bizarre news, indian express The photo shows it being served at Food Factory, Pune and is priced at Rs 60.
Biryani – a dish that is close to almost every foodie’s heart. A dish that means more than just satisfying hunger and taste buds. So, much that it could lead to war! Okay, may be we have exaggerated a tiny bit, but remember all those debates over the best biryani in town or over which cuisine delivers it the best? Ask anyone from Hyderabad, Bengal or Lucknow and they’ll remind you why one should EVER mess with the iconic dish and its many ‘acceptable’ variants.

But it seems, without paying any heed to biryani lovers’ sentiment one eatery in Pune tried to give the desi biryani an Italian twist. Yes, they came up of with “Pasta biryani”. Yes, it happened and the ‘blasphemous’ picture is freaking biryani buffs online.

A photo of this dish has been shared multiple times on social media and people can’t digest the idea of their beloved biryani being ruined like this. And it’s not just the biryani, but it’s also the accompaniment that has left everyone baffled. The picture of the thali shows the dish served with ‘oregano raita’! The photo shows it being served at Food Factory, Pune, and is priced at Rs 60.

 

While some tried to laugh it off with humour, others were not ready to pass it off lightly, many asked the chef to let the biryani be!

 

This is not the first time biriyani lovers freaked out. Earlier in May, when a guy claimed that the best way to have the delicacy was to pair it up with ketchup and mayo, fans had a meltdown. And they slammed a pizza company in Bangladesh when they proposed to launch pizza biryani. Thankfully they only played an April fools prank and did not do it really, this Pune eatery seems to have taken out a leaf from them and actually served the Italian version of biryani!

