Pune eatery serves up PASTA BIRYANI! The Internet is justifiably FREAKING OUT!

The photo shows it being served at Food Factory, Pune and is priced at Rs 60. The photo shows it being served at Food Factory, Pune and is priced at Rs 60.

Biryani – a dish that is close to almost every foodie’s heart. A dish that means more than just satisfying hunger and taste buds. So, much that it could lead to war! Okay, may be we have exaggerated a tiny bit, but remember all those debates over the best biryani in town or over which cuisine delivers it the best? Ask anyone from Hyderabad, Bengal or Lucknow and they’ll remind you why one should EVER mess with the iconic dish and its many ‘acceptable’ variants.

But it seems, without paying any heed to biryani lovers’ sentiment one eatery in Pune tried to give the desi biryani an Italian twist. Yes, they came up of with “Pasta biryani”. Yes, it happened and the ‘blasphemous’ picture is freaking biryani buffs online.

A photo of this dish has been shared multiple times on social media and people can’t digest the idea of their beloved biryani being ruined like this. And it’s not just the biryani, but it’s also the accompaniment that has left everyone baffled. The picture of the thali shows the dish served with ‘oregano raita’! The photo shows it being served at Food Factory, Pune, and is priced at Rs 60.

Pasta Biryani 😡😡

Leave our Biryani alone pic.twitter.com/gi7PnH5oC9 — Salman (@salman2979) August 20, 2017

While some tried to laugh it off with humour, others were not ready to pass it off lightly, many asked the chef to let the biryani be!

Don’t like calling anyone anti-national but for the chef I can make an exception — nirav patani (@nirav_patani) August 20, 2017

this means WAR…. — SANDIPAN MITRA (@SANDIPANMITRA6) August 20, 2017

Kuch cheezon ka mazaq nahe hota: Mother, Motherland and Biryani!! — Noman Yousuf (@NomanYousufDan) August 21, 2017

Looks like someone mixed the leftover food. — anupma (@anupmabakshi) August 21, 2017

should be called nonsense biryani — Dr Junaid M Alam (@DrJunaidMAlam) August 20, 2017

Many of the PGs come up with such horrible food fusions. But this is possible only in #india. #pasta #biryani pic.twitter.com/JWsb6fWDq4 — DelhiDurbar (@inkonomics) August 20, 2017

Was wondering which city to annihilate in next thriller novel. Congrats to Pune. http://t.co/IBcQBDIZ9W — DoUHaveTheFever? (@sidin) August 20, 2017

Pasta f***ing biryani? Is this some revenge for Pav Bhaji sauce pasta? http://t.co/sSNDxxDLlG — Harshad Deshpande (@d_harshad_d) August 20, 2017

This is not the first time biriyani lovers freaked out. Earlier in May, when a guy claimed that the best way to have the delicacy was to pair it up with ketchup and mayo, fans had a meltdown. And they slammed a pizza company in Bangladesh when they proposed to launch pizza biryani. Thankfully they only played an April fools prank and did not do it really, this Pune eatery seems to have taken out a leaf from them and actually served the Italian version of biryani!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd