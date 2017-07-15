Latest News

This 15-year-old’s Twitter takeover made UK’s most hated railways lovable, and how!

From tricky puzzles to dinner options, Eddie Smith answered everything for three days and has won hearts of zillions of troubled commuters of Southern Rail in UK.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 15, 2017 6:06 pm
This 15-year-old sure knows his Twitter tricks well! (Source: Twitter)
Managing a social media profile is no joke, and when it comes to running a big corporate or government agencies’ handles, the task can be quite excruciating. However, one 15-year-old boy made it seem like a cakewalk and became an instant star on Twitter. Through his wit, charm and sense of humour, Eddie Smith, who came in for a fortnight of work experience at Southern Rail, UK, actually saved it. Wondering why? Well, because the UK railway company isn’t exactly used to good social response these days. Industrial strikes, reduced services, delayed running trains, and bad PR strategies have tainted the company’s image over the last one year. And, so has the public anger against them.

One look at their Twitter page will let you know how troubled they have been. But, when the jubilant Smith took charge, it was a happy break and people seemed to be delighted with his responses. Even though a few curve balls came his way, he handled them with flair too.

His Twitter takeover was so great that even local law enforcement agency, the Haringey Police tried to offer him a work experience with them, but Southern Rail wasn’t ready to let go of their saviour. Many other agencies also wished to hire him, and a few others called him an “inspiration”.

From tricky puzzles to dinner options, Eddie answered everything for three days and has won hearts of zillions of troubled commuters. Take a look at some tweets here.

What was UK’s most hated railway handle, filled with abuses and complaints, was a treat to Tweeple only because of Eddie! He started a #AskEddie and asked people to fire away their questions at him and he slayed everyone with his answers. So much that people actually waited for him to return for next few days.

And when finally he signed off, as his work experience came to an end, people are rooting for them and want him back at earliest.

A few have raised doubts and claimed it was a publicity stunt by the rail agency to repair their tainted image and question if he really existed. However, The Telegraph got in touch with the young lad and quoted him saying, “We even got a tweet saying that I was a Russian hackbot, which I thought was a bit excessive,” he says. “I don’t even know any Russians. I’m a person, I’m 15-years-old, I’m here, and I don’t think a Russian hackbot would like Doritos.”

