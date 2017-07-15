This 15-year-old’s Twitter takeover made UK’s most hated railways lovable, and how!

This 15-year-old sure knows his Twitter tricks well! (Source: Twitter) This 15-year-old sure knows his Twitter tricks well! (Source: Twitter)

Managing a social media profile is no joke, and when it comes to running a big corporate or government agencies’ handles, the task can be quite excruciating. However, one 15-year-old boy made it seem like a cakewalk and became an instant star on Twitter. Through his wit, charm and sense of humour, Eddie Smith, who came in for a fortnight of work experience at Southern Rail, UK, actually saved it. Wondering why? Well, because the UK railway company isn’t exactly used to good social response these days. Industrial strikes, reduced services, delayed running trains, and bad PR strategies have tainted the company’s image over the last one year. And, so has the public anger against them.

One look at their Twitter page will let you know how troubled they have been. But, when the jubilant Smith took charge, it was a happy break and people seemed to be delighted with his responses. Even though a few curve balls came his way, he handled them with flair too.

His Twitter takeover was so great that even local law enforcement agency, the Haringey Police tried to offer him a work experience with them, but Southern Rail wasn’t ready to let go of their saviour. Many other agencies also wished to hire him, and a few others called him an “inspiration”.

From tricky puzzles to dinner options, Eddie answered everything for three days and has won hearts of zillions of troubled commuters. Take a look at some tweets here.

Hi, I don’t think so but you never know there could be a girl that can. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

I don’t know. @realDonaldTrump please clear this up? ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 12, 2017

100 duck-sized horses. A horse-sized duck would be pretty scary! You? ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Suite yourself, a horse-sized duck would be pretty ferocious 😬 ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Hi, it has to be a war monger. The fish monger at my nearest ASDA is amazing. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

No, not yet. I am 15 😂. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Hi, for an unladen swallow, it is 50-65mph.. #google ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Unfortunately, we don’t currently have a route from London Bridge to Johannesburg, although I hear it’s in the works. ^E — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 14, 2017

Probably a sloth. I can’t picture them running away. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Depends if I’m sitting on an @IKEA chair or not.. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Rollerblades for feet, I feel like I would get used to them pretty quickly and be able to get places quicker! You? ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

I like them both, so I couldn’t possibly say! ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

I’m sorry. I never get a chance to watch Channel 4 news. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Dominos for sure. You? ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

The chicken 100% ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

A ghost because you could turn invisible, which would be pretty cool. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

I have! Shame that the water was cold though. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 12, 2017

Harry Potter. You? ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 12, 2017

He wouldn’t be jogging anymore. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 12, 2017

What was UK’s most hated railway handle, filled with abuses and complaints, was a treat to Tweeple only because of Eddie! He started a #AskEddie and asked people to fire away their questions at him and he slayed everyone with his answers. So much that people actually waited for him to return for next few days.

Eddie? Don’t leave us… — Tom Read (@tom_read) July 11, 2017

Eddie you are singlehandedly restoring Southern Rail’s reputation, good effort! — Simon Battle (@simonbattle007) July 11, 2017

Eddie you have made my day and turned a frown into a smile. — Jo D (@jofridayblue) July 12, 2017

Should be back a bit later this afternoon. ^Amy — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 12, 2017

I’ll try not to get offended :( ^Neil (the usual mob) — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

And when finally he signed off, as his work experience came to an end, people are rooting for them and want him back at earliest.

Thanks everyone for an amazing week. Signing off but not forever.. Watch this space! ;) ^Eddie #AskEddie pic.twitter.com/C9ZcMoVWsw — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 14, 2017

A few have raised doubts and claimed it was a publicity stunt by the rail agency to repair their tainted image and question if he really existed. However, The Telegraph got in touch with the young lad and quoted him saying, “We even got a tweet saying that I was a Russian hackbot, which I thought was a bit excessive,” he says. “I don’t even know any Russians. I’m a person, I’m 15-years-old, I’m here, and I don’t think a Russian hackbot would like Doritos.”

