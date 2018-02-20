  • Associate Sponsor
Writer binge-watches ‘Lord of the Rings’ series with 14-course meal inspired by the trilogy

Are you a 'Lord of the Rings' fan? A UK writer recently watched the trilogy back-to-back along with a 14-course marathon menu inspired by the series. Well, he had a beautiful reason to do so, and his post soon went viral on Twitter.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: February 20, 2018 5:06 pm
Lord of the Rings, Lord of the Rings movies, Peter Jackson's epic film trilogy Lord of the Rings Are you a Lord of the Rings fan? Try this 14-course marathon menu. (Source: FrogCroakley/Twitter)
Fantasy films often tend to leave a lasting imprint on the minds of movie buffs. The Lord of the Rings trilogy, based on the novel by JRR Tolkien, is one such series. To pay a tribute to the adventure films directed by Peter Jackson — The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003) — UK writer Nate Crowley decided to do something unique.

Not only did he binge-watch all the movies back-to-back, but he also created a special marathon menu and left many social media users impressed. From breakfast, second breakfast, elevenses and luncheon to afternoon tea, dinner and supper — he had it all noted in a list that he tweeted — and all of it was for an important reason. Crowley commemorated the first death anniversary of his father by watching the movie series and relishing his 14-course menu.

Recreating everything from Elven “lembas bread” to Denethor’s “grim dinner”, Crowley teamed up with his friend to gear up for their marathon. The pictures posted on his Twitter handle soon went viral with more than 4,500 likes and 1,100 retweets, at the time of writing. Check out some reactions here.

