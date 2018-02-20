Writer binge-watches ‘Lord of the Rings’ series with 14-course meal inspired by the trilogy

Are you a Lord of the Rings fan? Try this 14-course marathon menu. (Source: FrogCroakley/Twitter) Are you a Lord of the Rings fan? Try this 14-course marathon menu. (Source: FrogCroakley/Twitter)

Fantasy films often tend to leave a lasting imprint on the minds of movie buffs. The Lord of the Rings trilogy, based on the novel by JRR Tolkien, is one such series. To pay a tribute to the adventure films directed by Peter Jackson — The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003) — UK writer Nate Crowley decided to do something unique.

Not only did he binge-watch all the movies back-to-back, but he also created a special marathon menu and left many social media users impressed. From breakfast, second breakfast, elevenses and luncheon to afternoon tea, dinner and supper — he had it all noted in a list that he tweeted — and all of it was for an important reason. Crowley commemorated the first death anniversary of his father by watching the movie series and relishing his 14-course menu.

So at 6am, @Glitter_brawl & I are going to start a back to back marathon of the 3 LOTR films (long versions), and I’ve prepared a 14 course ‘meal’ to reflect what gets eaten on screen. Dad died a year ago, and this seemed by far the most reasonable way to commemorate that. — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

I’ll be posting images of my hastily assembled courses here, as well as some key philosophical insights about orcs, and then writing it all up afterwards. Suffice to say I’ll be turning a blind eye to my usual dietary restrictions today, as Gimli would be disgusted by them. — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Here’s the menu, which is based entirely of my rough memory of the key eating scenes in LOTR. Feel free to follow along if you like. LET’S GO pic.twitter.com/IDAbJtdy9V — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Recreating everything from Elven “lembas bread” to Denethor’s “grim dinner”, Crowley teamed up with his friend to gear up for their marathon. The pictures posted on his Twitter handle soon went viral with more than 4,500 likes and 1,100 retweets, at the time of writing. Check out some reactions here.

We just saw a hobbit scarf a cake onscreen, so it’s time to begin breakfast pic.twitter.com/ymffGcCKYQ — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Bacon and mushrooms are on. Just saw peter jackson eating a raw carrot onscreen so better have these pic.twitter.com/VRNoEPnnas — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

What about second breakfast? Nailed it. pic.twitter.com/GEuWDMPwYH — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Just enjoyed some bacon, field mushroom and thyme-roasted tomato, while the poor hobbits got interrupted from their breakfast by a tense session of Nazgul & Chill pic.twitter.com/isVHP4v9S8 — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

The fellowship have paused for some breakfast at the gap of Rohan, and ‘probably sausages???’ has become a certainty! So glad I remembered this bit. pic.twitter.com/v7JZ77MLum — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Heading out of Lothlorien now, so it’s time for some Lembas bread (jacob’s butter puffs) with some pesto hummus and grapes because elves I guess pic.twitter.com/akFME1Sxkm — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Bit metaphysical, this one – scene 1 of two towers starts with Sam bigging up some salt he brought in case they roast a chicken, so we’re having a little taste of rock salt while imagining we’re eating this chicken pic.twitter.com/toHc5TBEhQ — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Time for a quick glug of cho(r)colate milk pic.twitter.com/LCuUE5V9cG — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

L O O K S L I K E M E A T ‘ S B A C K O N T H E M E N U B O Y S pic.twitter.com/fFWUj8wvUe — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

After a longish pause, Gimli is tucking into a selection of cheeses, so it would be rude not to follow suit. We are back on the snack train, folks pic.twitter.com/wNSAolMqU1 — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

It’s brace of coneys time, so we are having a brace of (very small) rabbit stews, plus taters cooked three ways – boiled, mashed, and stuck in a stew pic.twitter.com/LUaxGYPFfe — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

Purely out of a sake of honour towards the task, I have brewed up this hellish broth of sardine paste and rye crumbs, which we are each going to attenpt a spoonful of before politely tipping it into the garden pic.twitter.com/rmKGhSBtj6 — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) February 18, 2018

