UIDAI’s reply on joke about Ivanka Trump coming to India to get Aadhaar card leaves Twitterati unimpressed

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 2, 2017 7:28 pm
US presidential adviser Ivanka Trump greets during a panel discussion at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, India. (Source: AP)
Donald Trump’s daughter and White House senior advisor, Ivanka Trump recently visited India attending the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. While she was here, there were series of jokes and memes that flooded social media platforms. However, one such joke grabbed the attention of the UIDAI and they did not ignore it. Comedian Jose Covaco made a joke saying she was in India to Aadhaar card! Yes, it was a joke but UIDAI was not a sport and tried to clear the air.

Responding to Covaco’s joke on Twitter, they replied, “But couldn’t apply since she’s not a resident of India.”

Here’s Covaco tweet that left everyone in splits:

Here’s UIDAI’s response:

Covaco’s tweet already had created a buzz on Twitter with people cracking up and sharing memes and jokes about it, but with UIDAI’s reply, it took the dig to a whole new level. Tweeple couldn’t stop teasing and taking a jibe at their answer and some even started trolling them. It led to a series of Aadhaar jokes too.

But this is not the first time they replied to such a joke. Earlier during Dusshera one Twitter user joked about giving an Aadhaar card to Raavan and UIDAI had a similar reply. Though at that time, Tweeple loved their comeback, this time Twitterati were not that impressed, probably because of a similar answer.

