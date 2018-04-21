Not STOP or GO, a traffic sign board said ‘U SUCK’ to every driver passing by

This traffic sign board has caught everyone’s attention. Here’s why! (Source: BruceInc/Reddit) This traffic sign board has caught everyone’s attention. Here’s why! (Source: BruceInc/Reddit)

Who doesn’t get annoyed while stuck in heavy traffic or during a tiring journey? Even the tiniest things put most people off that time. A commuter named Ruslan Kozlov found himself in a similar situation when he was driving on the I-5 expressway, Washington, USA. However, it was the traffic signal board that seemed to be annoyed more than the drivers. Wondering why? Well, a rather inappropriate message flashing on the highway traffic sign caught his eye.

On the empty highway, there was a signboard that read “u suck”. Clearly, it isn’t a pleasing sight, right? However, the driver didn’t get offended. He was amused and posted a dashcam image of the sign on Reddit and it didn’t take much time to go viral. Many social media users posted their thoughts after looking at the bizarre sign.

“It’s part of WSDOT’s new initiative to reduce traffic. The idea is to insult people who drive so they are more likely to take other forms of transportation. It’s kind of like congestion pricing, but with emotions instead of money,” commented one of the users. “Finally, I can feel good about where my tax dollars are going,” said another.

Reportedly, the Washington State Department of Transportation later issued a statement and apologised for the “inappropriate message”. “This was an inappropriate message and we apologize if anyone was offended. This was due to a training error and clearly a mistake. We are taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” the media reports of Q13 News read.

