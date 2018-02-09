2-month-old Bengal tiger cub found inside a PLASTIC container in a SEDATED state

The cub was found by a sniffer dog at a postal centre. Shocking, isn’t it? (Source: Federal Police of Mexico/Facebook) The cub was found by a sniffer dog at a postal centre. Shocking, isn’t it? (Source: Federal Police of Mexico/Facebook)

In a shocking incident, a two-month-old tiger cub was found packed inside a plastic container in a sedated state at the New Tlaquepaque Central Bus Station in Jalisco, Mexico, according to a New York Post report. The cub was identified as a Bengal tiger and was being mailed from the western state of Jalisco to the central state of Queretaro. The package was detected only after a dog, who was looking for contraband, sniffed it at the postal center. The photos of the cub, which were posted by the Federal Police of Mexico on social media, show the little creature lying inside a blue plastic perforated container.

The cub was sedated and shipped via express mail, stated the same report. Along with the post, the Federal Police of Mexico wrote, “With the support of canine officers, members of the federal forces division detected a plastic box with ‘Atypical’ content in a parcel company of the truck station in jalisco. During the inspection, we discovered that inside the box was a Bengal tiger approximately two months old who intended to be illegally transferred and under poor conditions for the animal. This is an endangered species, due to illegal hunting for the acquisition of its skin. We protect life in all its manifestations! Your report changes lives, don’t hesitate!”

While the cub was sedated and dehydrated, it hadn’t been harmed in any other way. It has now been handed over to the animal management center and the case is under investigation. After the first ever increase in the population was noted in 2016, the total number of tigers around the world still continues to be low. As of now, there are about 3,890 tigers in the wild according to the World Wild Fund. Sadly, even though it is an endangered species, tigers are often illegally hunted for their skin.

