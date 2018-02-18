  • Associate Sponsor
Express Eye

‘Vincent Adultman, is that you?’ Two kids try to watch Black Panther disguised as a VERY tall man!

In case you are thinking how on earth did they get this brilliant idea, let us break it to you, it's not an original plan. But having said that, we are not sure if anyone has ever tried it to the T, even with matching outfits. Yes, the inspiration is from BoJack Horseman, the "Vincent Adultman"

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: February 18, 2018 10:50 pm
black panther, black panther screening, kids disguise as tall man black panther, two kids dressed as one man black panther, trench coat, vincent adultman, little rascal trench coat trick, indian express, viral news Two teenagers have attempted to sneak into a Black Panther screening taking inspiration from BoJack Horseman. (Source: Pillsbury/ Twitter)
Related News

As fans around the world are super excited to see the Marvel’s first ever black superhero and with its first female-led film, there is a lot of crazy things going around too. With the ongoing Black History Month and especially after Donald Trump referred to African nations as ‘shithole countries’ — the excitement surrounding the film in the US has increased too and people are finding newer ways to enjoy the film. Like two kids who tried to see the movie but buy a ticket for the price of one. Wondering how that would happen? Well, the duo managed a long trench coat just like Priyanka Chopra’s meme-worthy MET Gala outfit and disguised as one very tall man. However, their brilliant plan failed to impress the theatre staffs. Nevertheless, the kids got hugely popular on Twitter after other moviegoers recorded their videos and photos and shared on the micro-blogging site.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name of Pillsbury, tweeted a small video of the mimicry and wrote: “We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it.”

As soon as the small clip was shared, many other Twitter users enquired if the trick worked, but the user clarified, “Nah, I don’t know how but he knew something was up.” The user later also shared the full video that decoded their trick.

And in case you are thinking how on earth did they get this brilliant idea, let us break it to you, it’s not an original plan. But having said that, we are not sure if anyone has ever tried it to a tee, even with matching outfits. Yes, the inspiration is from BoJack Horseman, the “Vincent Adultman” and from Little Rascals. And Tweeple too noticed the resemblance and started sharing it.

Will you try this prank? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 18: Latest News