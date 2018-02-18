‘Vincent Adultman, is that you?’ Two kids try to watch Black Panther disguised as a VERY tall man!

Two teenagers have attempted to sneak into a Black Panther screening taking inspiration from BoJack Horseman. (Source: Pillsbury/ Twitter) Two teenagers have attempted to sneak into a Black Panther screening taking inspiration from BoJack Horseman. (Source: Pillsbury/ Twitter)

As fans around the world are super excited to see the Marvel’s first ever black superhero and with its first female-led film, there is a lot of crazy things going around too. With the ongoing Black History Month and especially after Donald Trump referred to African nations as ‘shithole countries’ — the excitement surrounding the film in the US has increased too and people are finding newer ways to enjoy the film. Like two kids who tried to see the movie but buy a ticket for the price of one. Wondering how that would happen? Well, the duo managed a long trench coat just like Priyanka Chopra’s meme-worthy MET Gala outfit and disguised as one very tall man. However, their brilliant plan failed to impress the theatre staffs. Nevertheless, the kids got hugely popular on Twitter after other moviegoers recorded their videos and photos and shared on the micro-blogging site.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name of Pillsbury, tweeted a small video of the mimicry and wrote: “We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it.”

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

As soon as the small clip was shared, many other Twitter users enquired if the trick worked, but the user clarified, “Nah, I don’t know how but he knew something was up.” The user later also shared the full video that decoded their trick.

Nah, I don’t know how but he knew something was up. — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 17, 2018

And in case you are thinking how on earth did they get this brilliant idea, let us break it to you, it’s not an original plan. But having said that, we are not sure if anyone has ever tried it to a tee, even with matching outfits. Yes, the inspiration is from BoJack Horseman, the “Vincent Adultman” and from Little Rascals. And Tweeple too noticed the resemblance and started sharing it.

where did y’all find such a tall dang jacket — Chandler™ (@1stros) February 17, 2018

The real question is how god damn tall is SHE pic.twitter.com/KVh48rTcO1 — JR (@TheGnarlyGoat) February 17, 2018

who else seen this ^ tweet and immediately thought of this pic.twitter.com/jqAfq6R3Hy — danielit (@javorus_moore) February 17, 2018

They Went Up In There Like “Hello My Good Man” pic.twitter.com/Aa98QaTNas — Prophet G.OD (@ItsRjRaymond) February 17, 2018

😂😂 Bojack horseman — Deepak S (@Somlucci) February 17, 2018

Hahahahahahahahah yeah, it’ll look something like this compared to the rest of the people pic.twitter.com/9vdD3FjO4G — Thrower of Bottles (@BottleThrowing) February 17, 2018

Vincent Adultman is that you — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) February 18, 2018

Will you try this prank? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd