Top Stories

Barack Obama, Ariana Grande and guy’s tweet for nuggets among most popular tweets of 2017; Trump has none

Former US president Obama has 4 of Twitter's top 2017 tweets, while Trump has none. His most retweeted tweet of the year was the video of him beating up CNN, in which he called the news organisation FNN or “FraudNewsCNN".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2017 8:55 pm
barack obama, donald trump, twitter, 2017 most liked tweet, 2017 most retweeted tweets, 2017 most popular tweets, twitter year in review, 2017 twitter most popular tweet, indian express, social media news, indian express Four out of five most liked tweets of 2017 was by Barack Obama while Donald Trump had none. (Source: Barack Obama/ Twitter)
Related News

Many time in the last one year since Donald Trump took charge as the 45th US President, he has been dubbed as the ‘Twitter-in-Chief’, however, none of his tweets secured the top positions in Twitter’s most popular review for the year. Defeating Trump on Twitterverse, Barack Obama’s tweet became not only the most liked tweet of 2017 but also most liked Tweet ever. Yes, Obama’s tweet after the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August was the most-liked tweet in Twitter history, according to Twitter’s year-in-review. However, Trump was 2017’s most tweeted-about world leader and most frequently mentioned US elected official.

The beautiful message sent by Obama from his personal account quoting Nelson Mandela from his 1994 autobiography, read, “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion…” It was tweeted along with a photo captured by Pete Souza shows a group of children from different race and colour was liked over 4.6 million times and retweeted more than 1.7 million times, making it also the second-most retweeted tweets of 2017.

The most retweeted tweet of 2017 is the one by Carter Wilkerson, the guy who tweeted to Wendy’s asking for a year of free nuggets. With over 3.6 million retweets it bagged the top position among 2017’s top nine most Retweeted Tweets.

Ariana Grande’s heartbroken tweet after the deadly Manchester Arena attack in May garnered the second-most likes with more than 2.7 million users liking it. It was also the fourth most retweeted tweets.

Also, three out of nine top retweets on Twitter for 2017 was by Barack Obama. His two other most retweeted tweets were one expressing gratitude and the other was him sending a farewell to the public before his retirement, both posted in January.

His another tweet reacting to Senator John McCain’s brain cancer diagnosis in July was the third most liked tweet of the year with over 2.1 million likes.

Although none of Trump’s individual tweets was among the most-liked or most-retweeted messages, one of the 9 most retweeted tweets is related to the POTUS but in a negative way. The seventh most popular tweet about Trump was from LeBron James commenting on Stephen Curry’s invitation to the White House.

Donald Trump’s most retweeted tweet of the year is a video of him beating up CNN, in which he called the news organisation FNN or “FraudNewsCNN”. The spoof video that created a huge backlash across social media platforms.

Here is the complete list of Top 9 retweeted tweets of 2017:

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Fifth

Sixth

Seventh

Eighth

Ninth

Here are the most liked tweets of 2017:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 09: Latest News