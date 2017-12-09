Barack Obama, Ariana Grande and guy’s tweet for nuggets among most popular tweets of 2017; Trump has none

Four out of five most liked tweets of 2017 was by Barack Obama while Donald Trump had none. (Source: Barack Obama/ Twitter) Four out of five most liked tweets of 2017 was by Barack Obama while Donald Trump had none. (Source: Barack Obama/ Twitter)

Many time in the last one year since Donald Trump took charge as the 45th US President, he has been dubbed as the ‘Twitter-in-Chief’, however, none of his tweets secured the top positions in Twitter’s most popular review for the year. Defeating Trump on Twitterverse, Barack Obama’s tweet became not only the most liked tweet of 2017 but also most liked Tweet ever. Yes, Obama’s tweet after the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August was the most-liked tweet in Twitter history, according to Twitter’s year-in-review. However, Trump was 2017’s most tweeted-about world leader and most frequently mentioned US elected official.

The beautiful message sent by Obama from his personal account quoting Nelson Mandela from his 1994 autobiography, read, “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion…” It was tweeted along with a photo captured by Pete Souza shows a group of children from different race and colour was liked over 4.6 million times and retweeted more than 1.7 million times, making it also the second-most retweeted tweets of 2017.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Bringing communities together one ❤️ at a time. Check out the most liked Tweet of 2017. #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/DwaEqi4KCT — Twitter (@Twitter) December 5, 2017

The most retweeted tweet of 2017 is the one by Carter Wilkerson, the guy who tweeted to Wendy’s asking for a year of free nuggets. With over 3.6 million retweets it bagged the top position among 2017’s top nine most Retweeted Tweets.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

It all started with the pursuit of free nuggets. Check out the most Retweeted Tweet of 2017. #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/7MeoPS5eEu — Twitter (@Twitter) December 5, 2017

Ariana Grande’s heartbroken tweet after the deadly Manchester Arena attack in May garnered the second-most likes with more than 2.7 million users liking it. It was also the fourth most retweeted tweets.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Also, three out of nine top retweets on Twitter for 2017 was by Barack Obama. His two other most retweeted tweets were one expressing gratitude and the other was him sending a farewell to the public before his retirement, both posted in January.

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I’m asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 11, 2017

It’s been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 20, 2017

His another tweet reacting to Senator John McCain’s brain cancer diagnosis in July was the third most liked tweet of the year with over 2.1 million likes.

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known. Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Although none of Trump’s individual tweets was among the most-liked or most-retweeted messages, one of the 9 most retweeted tweets is related to the POTUS but in a negative way. The seventh most popular tweet about Trump was from LeBron James commenting on Stephen Curry’s invitation to the White House.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Donald Trump’s most retweeted tweet of the year is a video of him beating up CNN, in which he called the news organisation FNN or “FraudNewsCNN”. The spoof video that created a huge backlash across social media platforms.

Here is the complete list of Top 9 retweeted tweets of 2017:



First

Second

Third

Fourth

Fifth

Sixth

Seventh

Eighth

Ninth

Here are the most liked tweets of 2017:

