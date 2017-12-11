Twitterati’s funny replies to #IfAlcoholWereBanned gets the party going on the Internet

Internet raised concerns like — “How will we deal with breakups?” and “What will engineering college pass-outs talk about?”(Source: Paaro/Twitter) Internet raised concerns like — “How will we deal with breakups?” and “What will engineering college pass-outs talk about?”(Source: Paaro/Twitter)

If there is anything that has sent shivers down the spine of Internet users after demonetisation, then it is the hashtag #IfAlcoholWereBanned. Okay, so we might be exaggerating a tad bit, but then so would you if you had to go through scrolls and scrolls of “panic” tweets with this hashtag.

In fact, if you are regular social media buff, especially on Twitter, you would have been aware of the hashtag doing the rounds. People took to the Internet to think of hilarious (and ‘scary’) situations that could arise if there was a ban on alcohol. Soon, Twitterverse was bombarded with various scenarios concerning the hashtag – some witty, others with grave concern. “Poets would simply cease to exist,” “Peanuts will be relevant only on the day your salary is credited,” “Honey Singh and Badshah would have no lyrics for their songs,” “Men will not be able to propose their crush,” are some of the many responses the hashtag generated.

Others raised concerns like — “How will we deal with breakups?” and “What will engineering college pass-outs talk about?” Others assumed what Ajay Devgn might have to say to a situation that would come calling if there was a ban on alcohol. Check out other funny responses to the hashtag, here.

#IfAlcoholWereBanned, poets would simply cease to exist. — Roflindian (@Roflindian) December 10, 2017

#IfAlcoholWereBanned peanuts will be relevant only on the day your salary is credited — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) December 10, 2017

#IfAlcoholWereBanned Honey Singh and Badshah would have no lyrics for their songs. There would be no motivational talks among friends. “Can I buy you water” would be new pick up line. Break ups kaise deal karenge bc?? — Chanandler Bong (@UnrealAbhi) December 10, 2017

#IfAlcoholWereBanned

1. Men will not be able to propose their crush

2. Many will not be able to talk fluently in English

3. Men like Devdas will have tough time for survival

4. Reduction in 50% of Instagram post

5. Daaru pikar bhasaad kaise machaenge hum sab

😭😭😭 — pinku (@LEDtvn) December 10, 2017

Punjabis would simply stop marrying.#IfAlcoholWereBanned — Roflindian (@Roflindian) December 10, 2017

The high point of an Indian baraat as we know it would die #IfAlcoholWereBanned pic.twitter.com/KME3R7t0Hk — Newspauper (@ippusultan) December 10, 2017

#IfAlcoholWereBanned then oldest traditional Indian Nagin Dance in marriage ceremonies will be extinct. — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) December 10, 2017

#IfAlcoholWereBanned students of engineering colleges would have nothing to talk about after their graduation. — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) December 10, 2017

#IfAlcoholWereBanned Peaceful marriages in Punjab — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) December 10, 2017

