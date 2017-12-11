Devalued Degree

Twitterati’s funny replies to #IfAlcoholWereBanned gets the party going on the Internet

"Peanuts will be relevant only on the day your salary is credited," "Honey Singh and Badshah would have no lyrics for their songs," "Men will not be able to propose their crush," are some of the many responses the hashtag generated on the Internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 11, 2017 2:32 pm
if alcohol were banned, if alcohol were banned funny twitter, if alcohol were banned twitter funny reactions, if alcohol were banned trending, if alcohol were banned funny responses, indian express, indian express news Internet raised concerns like — “How will we deal with breakups?” and “What will engineering college pass-outs talk about?”(Source: Paaro/Twitter)
If there is anything that has sent shivers down the spine of Internet users after demonetisation, then it is the hashtag #IfAlcoholWereBanned. Okay, so we might be exaggerating a tad bit, but then so would you if you had to go through scrolls and scrolls of “panic” tweets with this hashtag.

In fact, if you are regular social media buff, especially on Twitter, you would have been aware of the hashtag doing the rounds. People took to the Internet to think of hilarious (and ‘scary’) situations that could arise if there was a ban on alcohol. Soon, Twitterverse was bombarded with various scenarios concerning the hashtag – some witty, others with grave concern. “Poets would simply cease to exist,” “Peanuts will be relevant only on the day your salary is credited,” “Honey Singh and Badshah would have no lyrics for their songs,” “Men will not be able to propose their crush,” are some of the many responses the hashtag generated.

Others raised concerns like — “How will we deal with breakups?” and “What will engineering college pass-outs talk about?” Others assumed what Ajay Devgn might have to say to a situation that would come calling if there was a ban on alcohol. Check out other funny responses to the hashtag, here.

